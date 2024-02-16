Abbott, Patrick tell Biedermann to stop using images in campaign

Gov. Greg Abbott and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick (inset) have each demanded that Kyle Biedermann, a candidate for District 19 state representative, stop using their images and quotes in his campaign materials. Abbott has endorsed Biedermann’s opponent Ellen Troxclair. Patrick stated he tries 'not to get involved in House races' and has not endorsed either of the three candidates in the race. Courtesy images

Gov. Greg Abbott and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick each recently demanded that Texas House District 19 candidate Kyle Biedermann stop using their images and statements in campaign materials. Biedermann is running against incumbent Rep. Ellen Troxclair and challenger Manny Campos for the Republican nomination in the March 5 primary election. District 19 includes Burnet County.

“As you know, he (Abbott) has endorsed your opponent,” wrote Abbott’s campaign manager, Kim Snyder, in a cease-and-desist letter dated Feb. 8. Abbott endorsed Troxclair on Nov. 20, 2023.

Patrick posted a statement on X, formerly Twitter, making it clear he was not endorsing anyone in the race and insisting Biedermann stop using images of or quotes from him in campaign materials.

“I’m calling on him to stop this immediately,” Patrick said in the post. “Please share to spread the truth.”

Both the letter and the social media post were made in response to Biedermann campaign mailers sent to potential voters that used images of the governor and lieutenant governor.

In one mailer, a photo of Biedermann shaking hands with Abbott is superimposed onto a picture of a wall of barbed wire. The photo was taken when then-Rep. Biedermann was in the Texas House working on border security bills. The Fredericksburg resident represented District 73 from 2017-23. The district was redrawn in 2022 as District 19, which includes all of Burnet, Blanco, Gillespie, and Kendall counties and 6 percent of Travis County.

“I never claimed an endorsement (from Abbott),” Biedermann said. “I worked with Abbott for six years, so I never thought it was a problem to have a picture of him with me when we worked together on passing a bill.”

A second mailer uses a photo of Patrick above a quote urging Republican primary voters to ask legislative candidates whether they plan to return Rep. Dade Phelan to the Speaker of the House position if he wins re-election to his seat.

“If they say yes, then that voter should vote for the opponent,” reads the quote from Patrick on the Biedermann mailer, a sentiment Biedermann shares. Phelan is a Republican but has come under fire for supporting the impeachment of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton in 2023. The state Senate did not convict Paxton.

Biedermann said the mailer was to point out that Troxclair voted for Phelan as speaker in 2023, calling into question her conservative principles.

In a statement to DailyTrib.com, Troxclair defended her credentials.

“My opponent simply has nothing to run on or show for his many years in office,” Troxclair said. “Faced with my staunch conservative record, relentless work to secure the border, and endorsements from Governor Abbott to the NRA, he’s decided he’s willing to lie to get elected.”

Biedermann called his six-year House record “stellar.”

“Here’s what happens,” he said. “Very rarely is there ever a six-year state representative with a stellar record who has worked with Gov. Abbot to pass legislation and passed that legislation with 100 votes. Usually, you have a challenger who has never been in the Legislature.”

He also pointed to his work with Patrick on other conservative issues, including quashing proposed changes to the Alamo.

“I worked with him for six years,” Biedermann said. “Being one of the more conservative members of the House, I worked very closely with Patrick to pass legislation that the House would then sit on. I had a good working relationship with Patrick. I never said he endorsed me.”

Troxclair accused Biedermann of using deceitful tactics to get elected.

“It’s going to backfire because Hill Country residents won’t fall for it,” she said. “Voters want leaders who are principled and honest, not people who will lie and cheat in their desperation for office.”

The third candidate in the race, Manny Campos of Marble Falls, told DailyTrib.com he was aware of the controversy but had not seen the mailers in question.

“I did see the cease-and-desist letter (from Abbott’s campaign),” he said. “I think anything that a candidate does to bring into question the integrity of the election process also puts into question the integrity of all candidates, and that cannot be tolerated.”

Early voting in the Republican and Democratic primaries is Feb. 20-March 1. Election Day is March 5.

For more news about candidates in Burnet and Llano counties, check out the DailyTrib.com election webpage.

