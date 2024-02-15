NEW BIZ: Gillen’s Candies + Wine and much more

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Gillen’s Candies + Wine owner Steve Gillen opened his shop in Marble Falls on Feb. 10. Staff photo by Nathan Bush

Gillen’s Candies + Wine has something for everyone. The eclectic store opened its doors Feb. 10 at 203 Main St. in downtown Marble Falls. Shoppers will find craft beer, wine, candy, and gourmet goods such as olive oil, vinegar, spices, seasonings, olives, and jams.

Gillen’s also touts an extensive collection of locally made pottery and home goods.

“We want to create experiences for people,” owner Steve Gillen said. “It’s a great place to meet with your friends in a laid-back atmosphere.”

He aims to test the palates of patrons with foods from around the world.

“When you really delve into olives, chocolates, and grapes and such, the land has so much to do with how the flavors actually come out,” he said.

This is the third spot for Gillen’s Candies + Wine, which started in Blanco County in 2017 before moving to Lampasas in 2021.

“We’re hoping for a good economy,” said Gillen on why he chose to bring his business to Marble Falls.

The store’s origins actually go back to the late 1800s, when Gillen’s great-grandfather opened a business in Lincoln, Nebraska.

“Our logo is 106 years old,” Gillen said. “My grandfather’s business operated until 1943, when the government froze prices on everything. When they did that, it put my grandfather out of business.”

Gillen’s Candies + Wine is open from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Visit the store’s Facebook page for more information.

