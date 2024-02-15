SUBSCRIBE NOW

MILITARY NEWS: Cameron Carter completes basic training

02/15/24 | DailyTrib.com
Cameron Carter, U.S. Air Force

Cameron Carter, U.S. Air Force

FEBRUARY 2024: Cameron Carter, a 2019 graduate of Marble Falls High School, recently completed U.S. Air Force Basic Military Training at JBSA Lackland and Technical School at Sheppard Air Force Base in Texas.  

Carter will work as an aerospace ground equipment (AGE) specialist, playing an essential role in ensuring planes are ready for flight.  

He is currently preparing to travel overseas to his first duty station. Proud family members include parents Debbie and Chris Carter of Marble Falls and his brother, U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Nick Carter of California.

