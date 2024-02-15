Early voting times and locations
Early voting for the Republican and Democratic primaries begins Tuesday, Feb. 20, and runs through Friday, March 1. Election Day is Tuesday, March 5.
BURNET COUNTY
Burnet County voters will choose nominees for Precinct 3 commissioner, 33rd and 424th district attorney, tax-assessor collector, and Precinct 2 constable. They’ll also pick nominees for Texas House District 19 representative, U.S. House District 31 representative, and State Board of Education District 10. Only the state-level offices will face opposition in the November general election.
Contact the Burnet County Elections Office with questions at elections@burnetcountytexas.org or 512-715-5288.
Early voting locations and times
- AgriLife Auditorium, 607 N. Vandeveer St. in Burnet
- Bertram Community Center, 340 S. Gabriel St.
- Granite Shoals Community Center, 1208 N. Phillips Ranch Road
- Texas Tech University at Highland Lakes, 806 Steve Hawkins Parkway in Marble Falls
Voting times vary by the day and location:
- Feb. 20 — 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at all locations
- Feb. 21 — 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at all locations
- Feb. 22 — 7 a.m.-7 p.m. at all locations
- Feb. 23 — 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at all locations
- Feb. 24 — 7 a.m.-7 p.m. at the AgriLife building and 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at all other locations
- Feb. 25 — 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at the AgriLife building only
- Feb. 26 — 7 a.m.-7 p.m. at the AgriLife building and 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at all other locations
- Feb. 27 — 7 a.m.-7 p.m. at the AgriLife building and 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at all other locations
- Feb. 28 — 7 a.m.-7 p.m. at the AgriLife building and 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at all other locations
- Feb. 29 — 7 a.m.-7 p.m. at all locations
- March 1 — 7 a.m.-7 p.m. at the AgriLife building and 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at all other locations
LLANO COUNTY
Llano County voters will cast ballots for Precinct 3 commissioner, Llano County sheriff, Precinct 1 justice of the peace, and 33rd and 424th district attorney. They’ll also choose nominees for Texas House District 53 and State Board of Education District 10.
Contact the Llano County Elections Office at 325-247-5425.
Early voting locations and times
- Llano County Library, 102 E. Haynie St. in Llano
- Kingsland Branch Library, 125 W. Polk St.
- Oakridge Estates Property Owners Association, 404 Lake Point Drive in Horseshoe Bay
Voting times vary by the day and location:
- Feb. 20 — 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at all locations
- Feb. 21 — 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at all locations
- Feb. 22 — 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at all locations
- Feb. 23 — 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at all locations
- Feb. 24 — 7 a.m.-7 p.m. at the Llano Library, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Kingsland Library and Oakridge Estates
- Feb. 25 — noon to 6 p.m. at the Llano Library
- Feb. 26 — 7 a.m.-7 p.m. at the Llano Library, 8 a.m- 5 p.m. at the Kingsland Library and Oakridge Estates
- Feb. 27 — 7 a.m.-7 p.m. at the Llano Library, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Kingsland Library and Oakridge Estates
- Feb. 28 — 7 a.m.-7 p.m. at the Llano Library, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Kingsland Library and Oakridge Estates
- Feb. 29 — 7 a.m.-7 p.m. at the Llano Library, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Kingsland Library and Oakridge Estates
- March 1 — 7 a.m.-7 p.m. at the Llano Library, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Kingsland Library and Oakridge Estates