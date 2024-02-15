Early voting times and locations

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Early voting for the Republican and Democratic primaries begins Tuesday, Feb. 20, and runs through Friday, March 1. Election Day is Tuesday, March 5.

BURNET COUNTY

Burnet County voters will choose nominees for Precinct 3 commissioner, 33rd and 424th district attorney, tax-assessor collector, and Precinct 2 constable. They’ll also pick nominees for Texas House District 19 representative, U.S. House District 31 representative, and State Board of Education District 10. Only the state-level offices will face opposition in the November general election.

Contact the Burnet County Elections Office with questions at elections@burnetcountytexas.org or 512-715-5288.

AgriLife Auditorium, 607 N. Vandeveer St. in Burnet

Bertram Community Center, 340 S. Gabriel St.

Granite Shoals Community Center, 1208 N. Phillips Ranch Road

Texas Tech University at Highland Lakes, 806 Steve Hawkins Parkway in Marble Falls

Voting times vary by the day and location:

Feb. 20 — 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at all locations

Feb. 21 — 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at all locations

Feb. 22 — 7 a.m.-7 p.m. at all locations

Feb. 23 — 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at all locations

Feb. 24 — 7 a.m.-7 p.m. at the AgriLife building and 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at all other locations

Feb. 25 — 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at the AgriLife building only

Feb. 26 — 7 a.m.-7 p.m. at the AgriLife building and 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at all other locations

Feb. 27 — 7 a.m.-7 p.m. at the AgriLife building and 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at all other locations

Feb. 28 — 7 a.m.-7 p.m. at the AgriLife building and 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at all other locations

Feb. 29 — 7 a.m.-7 p.m. at all locations

March 1 — 7 a.m.-7 p.m. at the AgriLife building and 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at all other locations

LLANO COUNTY

Llano County voters will cast ballots for Precinct 3 commissioner, Llano County sheriff, Precinct 1 justice of the peace, and 33rd and 424th district attorney. They’ll also choose nominees for Texas House District 53 and State Board of Education District 10.

Contact the Llano County Elections Office at 325-247-5425.

Llano County Library, 102 E. Haynie St. in Llano

Kingsland Branch Library, 125 W. Polk St.

Oakridge Estates Property Owners Association, 404 Lake Point Drive in Horseshoe Bay

Voting times vary by the day and location:

Feb. 20 — 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at all locations

Feb. 21 — 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at all locations

Feb. 22 — 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at all locations

Feb. 23 — 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at all locations

Feb. 24 — 7 a.m.-7 p.m. at the Llano Library, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Kingsland Library and Oakridge Estates

Feb. 25 — noon to 6 p.m. at the Llano Library

Feb. 26 — 7 a.m.-7 p.m. at the Llano Library, 8 a.m- 5 p.m. at the Kingsland Library and Oakridge Estates

Feb. 27 — 7 a.m.-7 p.m. at the Llano Library, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Kingsland Library and Oakridge Estates

Feb. 28 — 7 a.m.-7 p.m. at the Llano Library, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Kingsland Library and Oakridge Estates

Feb. 29 — 7 a.m.-7 p.m. at the Llano Library, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Kingsland Library and Oakridge Estates

March 1 — 7 a.m.-7 p.m. at the Llano Library, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Kingsland Library and Oakridge Estates

