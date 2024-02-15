Congressional GOP candidates make pitches to Burnet County voters

Dozens of Burnet County voters turned out for a Republican candidates forum held by the local party on Feb. 8. Candidates from local, state, and federal races made appearances, introduced themselves, and established their views on key issues facing Burnet County, Texas, and the United States. Staff photo by Dakota Morrissiey

Five GOP candidates for the U.S. House District 31 seat were represented at a Burnet County Republican Party forum on Feb. 8 at the Burnet Community Center. Four spoke in person and hit upon what they perceived to be key issues facing the country. A representative of incumbent U.S. Rep. John Carter praised his accomplishments while in office.

Early voting in the March 5 primary election is Feb. 20-March 1.

The winner of the District 31 Republican primary will face off against the winner of the Democratic primary, which includes candidates Rick Von Pfeil, Brian Walbridge, and Stuart Whitlow.

District 31 has an estimated population of 766,987 as of the 2021 census and includes all of Burnet, Bosque, Coryell, and Hamilton counties. It also includes large portions of Williamson and Bell counties. Burnet County makes up about 6.5 percent of the district’s population. Carter has held the seat since 2003.

U.S. House representatives serve two-year terms, form legislation and policy at the federal level, and serve on congressional committees.

The introductions are in order of how the candidates were presented during the forum. Each candidate was given three minutes to speak.

INTRODUCTIONS

Williams grew up in Beaumont, but has lived in Georgetown for 38 years. He was born in Woodbury, New Jersey. He served with the Austin and Beaumont fire departments and worked as a communications officer for the Emergency Operations Center for hurricanes and tropical storms.

“I’m a (member of the Sons) of the American Revolution. I was born when Ike (Dwight D. Eisenhower) was in the White House, and I’ve been supporting Republican causes and candidates all my life.

“I’m an American first, Republican, and a MAGA (Make America Great Again) Texan. If you can tell a cowboy from a cowgirl, you just might be a MAGA Texan as well. I’ve got God in my heart, the constitution in my head, and the courage to fight for ’em. Help me go to Washington and fight for ’em.”

Carter was not present at the forum but was represented by his spokesman, Mike McCloskey.

Carter has represented U.S. District 31 since 2003. He was born in Houston but has been based in Round Rock for decades, serving as the 277th District Court judge for Williamson County from 1981-2001.

McClusky took the three minutes to hit home the advantages of Carter’s long tenure in the U.S. House of Representatives and what he has accomplished in that time.

“Congressman John Carter is the one who has the years of effective elected government experience, getting so much done because of the influence he has, because it takes years to develop relationships and demonstrate capability.”

He said Carter led the charge on border security policy, rejected the gender reassignment surgery policy, invested in military bases and transportation infrastructure, and supported law enforcement throughout his time in the House.

He is endorsed by Gov. Greg Abbott, Texas Railroad Commissioner Wayne Christian, Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller, and Texas District 24 Sen. Pete Flores.

Garapati is on his third run for the District 31 seat. Born and raised in India, he has lived in the United States since 1997. He founded and operates a real estate investment firm in Austin, runs a small ranch in Travis County, and owns commercial real estate in 13 states.

“I’m a businessman, not a politician. I’m the only candidate in the race not taking any campaign contributions, not taking a salary if I go to Congress.

“Texas is the last stand for freedom folks, if we lose Texas to the Democrats, America will become a socialist country.

“Give me a chance to serve you. I promise to work really hard. I promise to fight for you to get our country back on track and get a government that works for the people, by the people, and of the people.”

Latimer is a U.S. Army veteran and a graduate of West Point military academy. He is based in Bell County and is the former chair of the Bell County Republican Party.

He described himself as a small-business owner and a proud Texas conservative.

“Our constitution was designed for separation of powers. We have unelected bureaucrats who have their own opinion of what should happen in mind rather than yours. That’s not OK. That’s called tyranny.

Latimer used his time to assert the importance of sticking to the framework of the constitution and the separation of powers between federal and state governments.

“Let Texas be Texas. Let Texas prove that freedom actually works. That is how we are going to advance as a country.”

Abel is a U.S. Army veteran based out of Bell County. He is from a military family and was born in Bremerhaven Army Airfield in Germany.

He used his time to establish his emphatic support of Second Amendment (gun) rights, U.S. energy independence, medical autonomy, and border security.

“I don’t believe any law-abiding citizen should have their Second Amendment rights restricted in any way.

“We’ve got more recoverable oil in the country than any other country in the world. We need to go ahead and stop putting restrictions and allow us to use the resources we have right here at home.

“I don’t believe anybody should ever be forced to take a vaccine, especially not one that hasn’t had the prior testing.

“The border is a complete disaster. We need to build the wall as a barrier, get more border patrol agents, use the technology available, stop catch-and-release, and go to catch and deport.”

dakota@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.