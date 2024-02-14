SUBSCRIBE NOW

Local election filing deadline Feb. 16

02/14/24 | Nathan Bush

Highland Lakes residents seeking seats on city councils or school boards have until 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 16, to submit their applications to be on the ballot for the May 4 elections. Early voting is April 22-30.

Call your local city secretary or school district superintendent’s office to receive more information.

Below is a list of every candidate who has filed as of the morning of Feb. 14:

CITY COUNCILS

Marble Falls

Two-year term

Place 1

  • Griff Morris (incumbent)

Place 3

  • Lauren Haltom (incumbent)

Place 5

  • Dee Haddock (incumbent)
  • Richard Westerman 

Call 830-798-7060 for more information.

Granite Shoals

Two-year term

Place 1

  • Brian Edwards (incumbent)

Place 2

  • Mike Pfister (incumbent)

Place 4 

  • Steve Hougen (incumbent)

Place 5

  • Phil Ort (incumbent)
  • Catherine Bell

Call 830-598-2424 for more information.

Burnet

Two-year term

  • Dennis Langley (incumbent)
  • Philip Thurman (incumbent)
  • Cindia Talamantez
  • Juan Anthony Francisco Jr.

The top three vote-getters win a seat on the council. 

Call 512-756-6093 for more information.

Meadowlakes

Two-year term

Mayor

  • Mark Bentley (incumbent)

Aaron Codispoti

Place 1

  • Don Wheeler (incumbent)

Place 3

  • Jerry Drummond (incumbent)
  • Carolyn Richmond

Call 830-693-2951 for more information.

Cottonwood Shores

Two-year term

Place 1

  • Michael Ritchie (incumbent)

Place 3

  • Cheri Trinidad (incumbent)

Place 5

  • Roger Watson (incumbent)

Call 830-693-3830 for more information.

Highland Haven

Two-year term

Mayor

  • Olan Kelley

Alderman

  • Don Hagans (incumbent)

The top two vote-getters win a seat on the Board of Alderman. Incumbent Alderman Terry Nuss is yet to file.

Call 830-265-4366 for more information.

SCHOOL BOARDS

Marble Falls ISD

Three-year term

Place 5

  • Alex Payson (incumbent)

Place 6

  • Kevin Naumann (incumbent)

Place 7

  • Kevin Virdell (incumbent)

Call 830-693-4357 for more information.

Burnet CISD

Three-year term

Place 2

  • Angela Moore (incumbent)

Place 4

  • Ross Behrens (incumbent)

Place 5

  • Katy Duke (incumbent)
  • Amber Cardenas

Place 6

  • David Bennett

Call 512-756-2124 for more information.

Llano ISD

Three-year term

Place 1

  • Rob Wilson (incumbent)
  • Pamela Houston

Place 5

  • Dean Campbell (incumbent)

Call 325-0247-4747 for more information.

nathan@thepicayune.com

