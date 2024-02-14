Local election filing deadline Feb. 16

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Highland Lakes residents seeking seats on city councils or school boards have until 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 16, to submit their applications to be on the ballot for the May 4 elections. Early voting is April 22-30.

Call your local city secretary or school district superintendent’s office to receive more information.

Below is a list of every candidate who has filed as of the morning of Feb. 14:

CITY COUNCILS

Two-year term

Place 1

Griff Morris (incumbent)

Place 3

Lauren Haltom (incumbent)

Place 5

Dee Haddock (incumbent)

Richard Westerman

Call 830-798-7060 for more information.

Two-year term

Place 1

Brian Edwards (incumbent)

Place 2

Mike Pfister (incumbent)

Place 4

Steve Hougen (incumbent)

Place 5

Phil Ort (incumbent)

Catherine Bell

Call 830-598-2424 for more information.

Two-year term

Dennis Langley (incumbent)

Philip Thurman (incumbent)

Cindia Talamantez

Juan Anthony Francisco Jr.

The top three vote-getters win a seat on the council.

Call 512-756-6093 for more information.

Two-year term

Mayor

Mark Bentley (incumbent)

Aaron Codispoti

Place 1

Don Wheeler (incumbent)

Place 3

Jerry Drummond (incumbent)

Carolyn Richmond

Call 830-693-2951 for more information.

Two-year term

Place 1

Michael Ritchie (incumbent)

Place 3

Cheri Trinidad (incumbent)

Place 5

Roger Watson (incumbent)

Call 830-693-3830 for more information.

Two-year term

Mayor

Olan Kelley

Alderman

Don Hagans (incumbent)

The top two vote-getters win a seat on the Board of Alderman. Incumbent Alderman Terry Nuss is yet to file.

Call 830-265-4366 for more information.

SCHOOL BOARDS

Three-year term

Place 5

Alex Payson (incumbent)

Place 6

Kevin Naumann (incumbent)

Place 7

Kevin Virdell (incumbent)

Call 830-693-4357 for more information.

Three-year term

Place 2

Angela Moore (incumbent)

Place 4

Ross Behrens (incumbent)

Place 5

Katy Duke (incumbent)

Amber Cardenas

Place 6

David Bennett

Call 512-756-2124 for more information.

Three-year term

Place 1

Rob Wilson (incumbent)

Pamela Houston

Place 5

Dean Campbell (incumbent)

Call 325-0247-4747 for more information.

