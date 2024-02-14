Local election filing deadline Feb. 16
Highland Lakes residents seeking seats on city councils or school boards have until 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 16, to submit their applications to be on the ballot for the May 4 elections. Early voting is April 22-30.
Call your local city secretary or school district superintendent’s office to receive more information.
Below is a list of every candidate who has filed as of the morning of Feb. 14:
CITY COUNCILS
Marble Falls
Two-year term
Place 1
- Griff Morris (incumbent)
Place 3
- Lauren Haltom (incumbent)
Place 5
- Dee Haddock (incumbent)
- Richard Westerman
Call 830-798-7060 for more information.
Granite Shoals
Two-year term
Place 1
- Brian Edwards (incumbent)
Place 2
- Mike Pfister (incumbent)
Place 4
- Steve Hougen (incumbent)
Place 5
- Phil Ort (incumbent)
- Catherine Bell
Call 830-598-2424 for more information.
Burnet
Two-year term
- Dennis Langley (incumbent)
- Philip Thurman (incumbent)
- Cindia Talamantez
- Juan Anthony Francisco Jr.
The top three vote-getters win a seat on the council.
Call 512-756-6093 for more information.
Meadowlakes
Two-year term
Mayor
- Mark Bentley (incumbent)
Aaron Codispoti
Place 1
- Don Wheeler (incumbent)
Place 3
- Jerry Drummond (incumbent)
- Carolyn Richmond
Call 830-693-2951 for more information.
Cottonwood Shores
Two-year term
Place 1
- Michael Ritchie (incumbent)
Place 3
- Cheri Trinidad (incumbent)
Place 5
- Roger Watson (incumbent)
Call 830-693-3830 for more information.
Highland Haven
Two-year term
Mayor
- Olan Kelley
Alderman
- Don Hagans (incumbent)
The top two vote-getters win a seat on the Board of Alderman. Incumbent Alderman Terry Nuss is yet to file.
Call 830-265-4366 for more information.
SCHOOL BOARDS
Marble Falls ISD
Three-year term
Place 5
- Alex Payson (incumbent)
Place 6
- Kevin Naumann (incumbent)
Place 7
- Kevin Virdell (incumbent)
Call 830-693-4357 for more information.
Burnet CISD
Three-year term
Place 2
- Angela Moore (incumbent)
Place 4
- Ross Behrens (incumbent)
Place 5
- Katy Duke (incumbent)
- Amber Cardenas
Place 6
- David Bennett
Call 512-756-2124 for more information.
Llano ISD
Three-year term
Place 1
- Rob Wilson (incumbent)
- Pamela Houston
Place 5
- Dean Campbell (incumbent)
Call 325-0247-4747 for more information.