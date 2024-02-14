‘Last days’ panel helps with final plans

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A panel to help seniors prepare for their final days and beyond is at 2 p.m. Feb. 21 at Hill Country Community Theatre, 4003 FM 2147 West in Cottonwood Shores. Doors open at 1:30 p.m.

The event is a project of the nonprofit Horseshoe Bay Business Alliance, which promotes business activity in the city.

Panelists are attorney Cathy McCartney of McCartney Law Office in Horseshoe Bay, Stacey Leal of Golden Genie Organizing, and Harrell Funeral Homes Marketing Director Starlyn Aurit.

“Each professional has unique interest and knowledge on the subject of planning and organizing for everything your family may need to know if you’re gone,” said alliance Managing Principal Mike Brittain in a media release about the event.

Panelists will discuss planning funerals, estates, and wills during the educational event.

“The last thing your spouse or children need is wondering where all your stuff is or how to shut down your personal accounts,” Brittain said.

Wine will be served before the start of the discussion, and guests are encouraged to meet and mingle with presenters and other attendees.

RSVP to mbritt@tstar.net or 830-220-2468.

