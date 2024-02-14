Granite Shoals honors Litter Lifters; cleanup Feb. 17

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Hill Country Litter Lifters founder Tom Rapp (left) with Granite Shoals Mayor Ron Munos after Rapp received a certificate of appreciation from the city for his work cleaning up the Highland Lakes. Staff photo by Dakota Morrissiey

The Granite Shoals City Council awarded a certificate of appreciation to the Hill Country Litter Lifters and founder Tom Rapp on Tuesday, Feb. 13. Upon accepting the honor, Rapp announced a road cleanup on Saturday and a need for volunteers.

Rapp started the Litter Lifters in 2022, holding community volunteer trash pickups across Burnet County. The group adopted the stretch of RR 1431 between Granite Shoals and Marble Falls and has been holding monthly cleanups to clear away trash and spread wildflower seeds along the roadside.

Saturday’s cleanup is from 8:30-11:30 a.m. at FM 1980 and RR 1431. To register or learn more, contact Rapp at twrapp@comcast.net or 303-887-5649.

“We extend our sincere appreciation and gratitude for your outstanding volunteer service with the Hill Country Litter Lifters,” said Granite Shoals Mayor Ron Munos, reading aloud from the certificate presented to Rapp during Tuesday council meeting.

Rapp also received a gift certificate to Blue Bonnet Cafe in Marble Falls on the city’s behalf.

“I don’t know how he finds the stamina,” Munos said of the 77-year-old Rapp. “He is just very dedicated, very tireless.”

Rapp credited the entire Litter Lifters organization with beautifying the Highland Lakes little by little.

“By helping to restore the natural beauty that can bless everyone, I’m able to thank God and others for blessing me,” he said when handed the certificate.

