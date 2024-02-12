First Baptist-Burnet breaks ground on new worship center

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Members of the First Baptist Church of Burnet gathered at the church’s campus at 108 Vanderveer in Burnet on Feb. 4 for a groundbreaking ceremony for the church’s new worship center. Courtesy photo

Over 200 members of First Baptist Church of Burnet gathered on Feb. 4 to break ground on a 25,000-square-foot worship center on the church’s campus, 108 Vanderveer St.

The new building also will serve as an educational space for church-goers of all ages.

“We’re in a position to provide better for future generations, so we decided to go ahead and do it to provide for our children and our grandchildren a better facility,” Pastor Doug Lindley told DailyTrib.com.

Talks surrounding the expansion began in 2021 after church officials identified a need for an updated worship center for the 420 weekly attendees.

“(The current facility) is not the greatest use of space,” Lindley said.

Church officials also considered the infrastructure of the current center, which was constructed in 1949 with additions built in 1961 and 1981.

“The infrastructure on the building that was built in 1949 is obviously deteriorating and costing more and more to maintain,” Lindley said.

Construction on the new center is anticipated to wrap up in March 2025.

“They’re saying 12 months,” Lindley said. “We should be in this time next year.”

The 12-month construction process will have no impact on future services at the church or its annual Main Street Bethlehem event held in December.

“We’ll meet in the present location until construction is done,” Lindley said. “The only thing it’s going to impact is parking because we’re building it right in the middle of our parking lot.”

Additional parking spaces will be made available as construction proceeds.

“We’ll be utilizing alternative parking like different places around the (downtown) square and municipal parking,” Lindley said.

Grading for the facility is already underway.

“There were many of us wondering if we would ever get this thing off the ground,” Lindley said. “Now, it is a reality and it’s going fast.”

