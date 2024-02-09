NEW BIZ: WaterTied for aquatic adventures

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

WaterTied, 706 Second St. in Marble Falls, will begin offering water adventure gear and merchandise in March 2024 and paddleboard and kayak rentals in April. Courtesy photo

Lake and river adventurers have a new spot for equipment, apparel, and rentals. Opening in March, WaterTied at 706 Second St. in Marble Falls is geared toward paddling, fishing, sailing, and other aquatic pursuits.

The family-run operation promotes the “power of water.”

“Life is so connected to technology and comes with its own complications and stressors,” shop owner Ali Bosch told DailyTrib.com. “This is just a way for people to disconnect from that, connect with (water), and benefit from those powers.”

One side of the store will be dedicated to merchandise (starting in March), the other to kayak and paddleboard rentals (starting in April).

“We’ll be carrying gear and accessories that are really functional, fun, and fashion-forward and all water-related,” Bosch said. “We’ll have something for everyone in the family: kids, adults, even the dogs.”

The store’s name describes its mission.

“The idea … is we’re tied to the water in the activities we choose, which also ties us to each other,” said Bosch, who runs WaterTied with her children.

She hopes her new business makes a positive impact on the Highland Lakes community.

“The intention isn’t just about doing activities by the water, but also connecting with the community to give back to society by taking those activities and providing service to those around us that could benefit from it,” Bosch said.

She plans to reach out to local nonprofits to facilitate those partnerships.

“We want to get involved with organizations whose values align with ours so we can also provide (activities) to people that might not necessarily have that ability,” Bosch said. “People going through crisis can really benefit from having that type of experience.”

WaterTied-hosted programs are also in the works.

“We’re going to provide programs like guided paddles, lessons on how to properly kayak and paddleboard, fishing lessons, and a boating safety course,” Bosch said.

Patrons, nonprofits, and jobseekers may contact customerservice@watertied.com or 830-253-5117 for more information.

