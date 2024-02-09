SUBSCRIBE NOW

GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Feb. 12, 2024

02/09/24 | DailyTrib.com

Check agendas to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both. Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this list is published. Check links for more information.

Monday, Feb. 12

Llano County Commissioners Court

9 a.m. regular meeting

Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Courtroom, 2001 Texas 16 North, Llano

On the agenda:

  • prohibit or restrict outdoor burning
  • acceptance of $100 donation to the Llano County Library System
  • racial profiling report presented by Precinct 2 Constable Richard Harris 

Burnet CISD Board of Trustees

4 p.m. special meeting

BCISD Board Conference Room, 208 E. Brier, Burnet

On the agenda:

  • executive session: review, consider, and discuss applicants for the district’s superintendent position 
  • open session: consider and take possible action regarding applicants for superintendent position

Marble Falls ISD Board of Trustees

5 p.m. special meeting

Central Office Community Room, 1800 Colt Circle, Marble Falls

On the agenda:

  • bond projects workshop

Tuesday, Feb. 13

Burnet County Commissioners Court

9 a.m. regular meeting

Second-floor courtroom, Burnet County Courthouse, 220 S. Pierce St., Burnet

On the agenda:

  • resolution of support for additional measures to secure the U.S.-Mexico border 
  • review quotes for a new haul truck funded by all precincts
  • discussion and action regarding membership to the National Association of Counties
  • interlocal agreement with the Texas Department of Public Safety for the Failure to Appear Program

Granite Shoals City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road, Granite Shoals

Agenda wasn’t available at the time of this story’s publication. Check the city’s website for more information.

Burnet City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, 2402 S. Water St. (U.S. 281), Burnet

Agenda wasn’t available at the time of this story’s publication. Visit the city’s website for more information.

Thursday, Feb. 15

Pedernales Electric Cooperative Board of Directors

9 a.m. regular meeting

PEC Headquarters Auditorium, 201 S. Avenue F, Johnson City

Agenda wasn’t available at the time of this story’s publication. Check the PEC website for more information.

