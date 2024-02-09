GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Feb. 12, 2024
Check agendas to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both. Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this list is published. Check links for more information.
Monday, Feb. 12
Llano County Commissioners Court
9 a.m. regular meeting
Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Courtroom, 2001 Texas 16 North, Llano
- prohibit or restrict outdoor burning
- acceptance of $100 donation to the Llano County Library System
- racial profiling report presented by Precinct 2 Constable Richard Harris
Burnet CISD Board of Trustees
4 p.m. special meeting
BCISD Board Conference Room, 208 E. Brier, Burnet
- executive session: review, consider, and discuss applicants for the district’s superintendent position
- open session: consider and take possible action regarding applicants for superintendent position
Marble Falls ISD Board of Trustees
5 p.m. special meeting
Central Office Community Room, 1800 Colt Circle, Marble Falls
- bond projects workshop
Tuesday, Feb. 13
Burnet County Commissioners Court
9 a.m. regular meeting
Second-floor courtroom, Burnet County Courthouse, 220 S. Pierce St., Burnet
- resolution of support for additional measures to secure the U.S.-Mexico border
- review quotes for a new haul truck funded by all precincts
- discussion and action regarding membership to the National Association of Counties
- interlocal agreement with the Texas Department of Public Safety for the Failure to Appear Program
Granite Shoals City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Council Chambers, City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road, Granite Shoals
Agenda wasn’t available at the time of this story’s publication. Check the city’s website for more information.
Burnet City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Council Chambers, 2402 S. Water St. (U.S. 281), Burnet
Agenda wasn’t available at the time of this story’s publication. Visit the city’s website for more information.
Thursday, Feb. 15
Pedernales Electric Cooperative Board of Directors
9 a.m. regular meeting
PEC Headquarters Auditorium, 201 S. Avenue F, Johnson City
Agenda wasn’t available at the time of this story’s publication. Check the PEC website for more information.