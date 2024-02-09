GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Feb. 12, 2024

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Check agendas to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both. Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this list is published. Check links for more information.

Monday, Feb. 12

9 a.m. regular meeting

Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Courtroom, 2001 Texas 16 North, Llano

On the agenda:

prohibit or restrict outdoor burning

acceptance of $100 donation to the Llano County Library System

racial profiling report presented by Precinct 2 Constable Richard Harris

4 p.m. special meeting

BCISD Board Conference Room, 208 E. Brier, Burnet

On the agenda:

executive session: review, consider, and discuss applicants for the district’s superintendent position

open session: consider and take possible action regarding applicants for superintendent position

5 p.m. special meeting

Central Office Community Room, 1800 Colt Circle, Marble Falls

On the agenda:

bond projects workshop

Tuesday, Feb. 13

9 a.m. regular meeting

Second-floor courtroom, Burnet County Courthouse, 220 S. Pierce St., Burnet

On the agenda:

resolution of support for additional measures to secure the U.S.-Mexico border

review quotes for a new haul truck funded by all precincts

discussion and action regarding membership to the National Association of Counties

interlocal agreement with the Texas Department of Public Safety for the Failure to Appear Program

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road, Granite Shoals

Agenda wasn’t available at the time of this story’s publication. Check the city’s website for more information.

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, 2402 S. Water St. (U.S. 281), Burnet

Agenda wasn’t available at the time of this story’s publication. Visit the city’s website for more information.

Thursday, Feb. 15

9 a.m. regular meeting

PEC Headquarters Auditorium, 201 S. Avenue F, Johnson City

Agenda wasn’t available at the time of this story’s publication. Check the PEC website for more information.

