Burnet County Jail bookings for Feb. 2-8, 2024

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Feb. 2-8, 2024, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Bryon Tony McDuffee, 47, of Granite Shoals was arrested Feb. 2 by the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO): attempted obstruction/retaliation.

Madison Brooke Waggoner, 26, of Leander was arrested Feb. 2 by the Marble Falls Police Department (MFPD): possession of a controlled substance.

Darren Kregg Baldwin, 68, of North Richland Hills was arrested Feb. 3 by an out-of-county agency (OOC): Collin County detainer.

Usiaf R. Banna, 34, of Murphy was arrested Feb. 3 by OOC: Collin County detainer.

Joseph Clayton Berrey, 36, of Blue Ridge was arrested Feb. 3 by OOC: Collin County detainer.

Billy Eugene Burkett, 30, of Van Alstyne was arrested Feb. 3 by OOC: Collin County detainer. Released Feb. 7 to OOC.

William Cheung, 34, of Plano was arrested Feb. 3 by OOC: Collin County detainer.

Delwin Schuler Crowley, 32, of Burnet was arrested Feb. 3 by the Granite Shoals Police Department (GSPD): burglary of a habitation, unauthorized use of a vehicle. Released Feb. 8 to OOC.

Stephen Dennis Depaula, 60, of Allen was arrested Feb. 3 by OOC: Collin County detainer.

Jerome Anthony Gordon, 69, of Forest Hill was arrested Feb. 3 by OOC: Collin County detainer.

Alvin Lee Kirk Jr., 23, of Mesquite was arrested Feb. 3 by OOC: Collin County detainer.

Derrick Deshawn Moore, 25, of Longview was arrested Feb. 3 by OOC: Collin County detainer.

Pedro Estevan Mosqueda, 26, was arrested Feb. 3 by OOC: Collin County detainer.

Derek Nichols, 38, of Blue Ridge was arrested Feb. 3 by OOC: Collin County detainer.

Josiah Israel Perez, 27, was arrested Feb. 3 by OOC: Collin County detainer.

Davante Amon Polk, 21, of Midland was arrested Feb. 3 by OOC: Collin County detainer.

Jer Christopher Richardson, 31, of Aubrey was arrested Feb. 3 by OOC: Collin County detainer.

Angel Joe Romero, 26, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Feb. 3 by MFPD: assault causing bodily injury, terroristic threat causing fear of imminent bodily injury, public intoxication. Released Feb. 4 on $15,500 in bonds.

Bailey Joanne Lumet Russell, 28, of Killeen was arrested Feb. 3 by BCSO: possession of a controlled substance.

James Ray Smith, 40, of Lancaster was arrested Feb. 3 by OOC: Collin County detainer.

Markiest Lamont Smith, 33, of Glenn Heights was arrested Feb. 3 by OOC: Collin County detainer.

Nathaniel Martin Berry, 35, of Plano was arrested Feb. 4 by OOC: Collin County detainer.

Shawn Elvin Brabandt, 43, of Austin was arrested Feb. 4 by the Burnet Police Department (BPD): driving while license is invalid. Released Feb. 5 on $1,500 bond.

Nestor Daniel Castillo, 38, of Farmerville was arrested Feb. 4 by OOC: Collin County detainer.

Mercedes Elizabeth Chalupa, 21, of Marble Falls was arrested Feb. 4 by BCSO: driving while intoxicated. Released same day on bond.

Lorri Elizabeth Chase, 33, of Austin was arrested Feb. 4 by MFPD: possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Alejandra Cortes-Lopez, 46, was arrested Feb. 4 by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE): detainer. Released Feb. 5 to ICE.

Onofre Ariel Delgado-Felipe, 36, of Kyle was arrested Feb. 4 by ICE: detainer. Released Feb. 5 to ICE.

Ionica Diaconu, 50, was arrested Feb. 4 by ICE: detainer. Released Feb. 5 to ICE.

Jonathan Richard Evans, 36, of Greenville was arrested Feb. 4 by OOC: Collin County detainer.

Anagesh Ganta, 21, of Plano was arrested Feb. 4 by OOC: Collin County detainer.

Mark Anthony Gonzales, 44, of Melissa was arrested Feb. 4 by OOC: Collin County detainer.

Salvador Gutierrez, 35, of Allen was arrested Feb. 4 by OOC: Collin County detainer.

Rolando Hernandez-Hernandez, 26, was arrested Feb. 4 by ICE: detainer. Released Feb. 5 to ICE.

Juan Emanuel Juarez, 38, of Wylie was arrested Feb. 4 by OOC: Collin County detainer.

Alexander James Mason, 30, of Frisco was arrested Feb. 4 by OOC: Collin County detainer.

Charles Mitchell, 40, of Alba was arrested Feb. 4 by OOC: Collin County detainer.

Emmanuel Navarro, 20, of McKinney was arrested Feb. 4 by OOC: Collin County detainer.

Ranferi Rios-Varela, 33, was arrested Feb. 4 by ICE: detainer. Released Feb. 5 to ICE.

Anthony Rene Rivera Lugo, 37, of Lampasas was arrested Feb. 4 by BPD: driving while license is invalid. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Sergio Rodriguez-Loyo, 28, was arrested Feb. 4 by ICE: detainer. Released Feb. 5 to ICE.

Angel Damian Rodriguez-Sera, 32, of Austin was arrested Feb. 4 by ICE: detainer. Released Feb. 5 to ICE.

Richard Lee Rose II, 46, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Feb. 4 by MFPD: failure to appear, expired driver’s license. Released Feb. 5 on $2,000 in bonds.

Joshua Ray Schaeffer, 28, of Plano was arrested Feb. 4 by OOC: Collin County detainer.

Nancy Solano-Villeda, 29, was arrested Feb. 4 by ICE: detainer. Released Feb. 5 to ICE.

Malcolm Bernard Spring, 22, of Richardson was arrested Feb. 4 by OOC: Collin County detainer.

William Torres Alcantara, 22, of Princeton was arrested Feb. 4 by OOC: Collin County detainer.

Patrick William Travis, 26, of Lake Stephens, Washington, was arrested Feb. 4 by OOC: Collin County detainer.

Josue Vazquez-Rodriguez, 41, was arrested Feb. 4 by ICE: detainer. Released Feb. 5 to ICE.

Michael John Woodard, 24, of Helotes was arrested Feb. 4 by OOC: Collin County detainer.

Anthony Jamel Belk, 43, of Burnet was arrested Feb. 5 by BPD: unauthorized possession of a catalytic converter. Released Feb. 7 on $5,000 bond.

Kathy Lee Blake, 31, of College Station was arrested Feb. 5 by BCSO: failure to appear-assault on a peace officer, resisting arrest/search/transport, failure to appear-harassment of a public servant.

J.T. Warren Breeden, 37, of Bertram was arrested Feb. 5 by BPD: bail jumping/failure to appear, failure to appear-possession of a controlled substance.

Nathan Paul Drozd, 50, of Burnet was arrested Feb. 5 by BPD: driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Brian Kevin Foret, 42, of Marble Falls was arrested Feb. 5 by GSPD: driving while license is invalid.

John David Ritter, 43, of Kempner was arrested Feb. 5 by BCSO: assault causing bodily injury-family violence, motion to adjudicate guilt-impeded breath/circulation. Released Feb. 6 on $22,500 in bonds.

Rachel Renee Uballe, 52, of Johnson City was arrested Feb. 5 by MFPD: criminal trespass.

Anibal Urquidez-Munoz, 45, was arrested Feb. 5 by ICE: detainer. Released Feb. 6 to ICE.

Cameron Michael Entringer, 26, of Burnet was arrested Feb. 6 by BPD: deadly conduct.

Marco Antonio Goytia, 56, of Granite Shoals was arrested Feb. 6 by BCSO: theft of service. Released same day on $5,000 bond.

Ethan Kade Kanetzky, 20, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Feb. 6 by BCSO: commitment-possession of a controlled substance.

Phillip Kevin Kilgore, 49, of Marble Falls was arrested Feb. 6 by BCSO: bail jumping/failure to appear.

Christopher Curtis Shugart, 51, of Marble Falls was arrested Feb. 6 by BCSO: obstruction/retaliation. Released same day on $15,000 bond.

Tracy Lynn Bristow, 27, of Bertram was arrested Feb. 7 by BPD: possession of marijuana. Released same day on personal recognizance.

Lorri Elizabeth Chase, 33, of Austin was arrested Feb. 7 by BCSO: burglary of a habitation, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle or watercraft, unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Cameron Michael Entringer, 26, of Spicewood was arrested Feb. 7 by BCSO: capias pro fine-operating an unregistered motor vehicle.

Dawson James Holland, 22, of Kingsland was arrested Feb. 7 by GSPD: public intoxication. Released same day on $500 bond.

Phillip Kevin Kilgore, 49, of Marble Falls was arrested Feb. 7 by BCSO: violation of a promise to appear, speeding (55 mph in a 45-mph zone).

Nicole Lynne Kingsbury, 23, of Burnet was arrested Feb. 7 by MFPD: expired registration, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear. Released Feb. 8 on $750 in bonds.

Michael Antonio Ojeda, 20, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Feb. 7 by BCSO: evading arrest/detention in a motor vehicle. Released same day on $5,000 bond.

Antonio Penazola-Gutierrez, 35, of McKinney was arrested Feb. 7 by OOC: Collin County detainer.

Jeffrey Wayne Rowley, 52, of Austin was arrested Feb. 7 by BCSO: burglary of a building.

Curtis Bradley Wood, 70, of Bertram was arrested Feb. 7 by BCSO: assault causing bodily injury-family violence.

Mary Elizabeth Alexander, 39, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested Feb. 8 by BCSO: bench warrant-hold for agency.

James Michael Lawrence Black, 26, of Marble Falls was arrested Feb. 8 by BCSO: commitment-burglary of a habitation.

Brandy Jo Conley, 30, of Tow was arrested Feb. 8 by BCSO: SRA-possession of a controlled substance.

Joshua James Heflin, 48, of Burnet was arrested Feb. 8 by BPD: violation of bond/protective order. Released same day on $5,000 bond.

Jorge Isabel Lechuga Jr., 31, of Del Valle was arrested Feb. 8 by MFPD: possession of a controlled substance.

Tony Nicholas Martinez, 33, of Kingsland was arrested Feb. 8 by MFPD: prohibited substance/item in correctional/civic facility.

Brant Monroe Nichols, 54, of Burnet was arrested Feb. 8 by BCSO: commitment-possession of a controlled substance.

Scott Eric Smith, 45, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Feb. 8 by BCSO: commitment-indecent exposure.

Devon James Cole White, 26, of Marble Falls was arrested Feb. 8 by MFPD: possession of a controlled substance.

