Demolition set for 281-1431 buildings

The intersection of U.S. 281 and RR 1431 will start to look a lot different toward the end of February. Demolition crews are scheduled to clear the corner of the three structures at 1001, 1003, and 1009 Main St. Staff photo by Dakota Morrissiey

Demolition will begin by the end of February on three buildings at the northeast corner of U.S. 281 and RR 1431 in Marble Falls following a unanimous vote by the Marble Falls Economic Development Corp. Board of Directors on Wednesday, Feb. 7.

The three structures at 1001, 1003, and 1009 Main St. were purchased for $2 million in an EDC partnership with the city of Marble Falls in November 2023 following an online backlash to a proposed car wash at the site. The buildings at 1001 and 1003 were a bait shop, while Art of the Meal most recently held the 1009 address.

San Antonio-based Flash Demolition will tear down the buildings.

“Several of the structures are non-conforming and/or dilapidated,” EDC Executive Director Christian Fletcher told DailyTrib.com. “We can’t really envision the future of that site with the structures there.”

The city and the EDC do not yet have any plans for the property.

“We would like to help the property achieve its highest and best use through proper activation,” Fletcher said. “We are confident that we’ll find some partners to help us develop a really cool project in that area.”

