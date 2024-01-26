UPDATE: Burnet County Democratic Club reschedules 2024 kickoff

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Burnet County Democratic Club kicks off 2024 with a look at the upcoming primaries during a general membership meeting from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 4, at Texas Tech University at Highland Lakes, 806 Steve Hawkins Parkway in Marble Falls.

The meeting was originally scheduled for Jan. 14 but was postponed due to frigid weather.

During the Feb. 4 event, the club will outline and discuss the split primary election changes in Burnet County, how they will affect polling locations and processes, and how members can minimize the consequences, according to a club media release.

“We are beginning 2024 with a meeting to activate, educate, and motivate our members and have fun doing it,” said BCDC Vice President Roseann Thornton in the release.

Guests can view the group’s 2024 calendar of events, sign up to volunteer for those activities, and mingle with candidates and Burnet County party officials in attendance.

The club will also review its 2023 activities, financials, and community impacts.

“This is a great opportunity to tune in and sync up with us for an outstanding and successful new year,” said BCDC President Guy Stuart in the release.

Light snacks will be served. Members and guests are encouraged to reduce plastic waste by bringing their own water bottle or a beverage of choice.

