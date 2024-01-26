BCISD approves incentive for early resignation notice

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Shady Grove Elementary School students presented gifts to Burnet Consolidated Independent School District trustees during School Board Appreciation Month in January. Students and trustees at the Jan. 22 board meeting were Suzanne Brown (left), Ross Behrens, Uriah McFerrin, Robby Robertson, Annika Fowler, Katy Duke, Aurora King, Mark Kincaid, Ryker Neely, Nash Neely, Angela Moore, Earl Foster, and Aubrey Chaney. Courtesy photo

Burnet school board trustees on Monday, Jan. 22, approved a $500 incentive for contract professionals who notify the district by a certain date that they plan to resign or retire.

“With the current enrollment fluctuation and staff retirements, this incentive allows the district to be efficient and accurate while planning for the next budget year,” Keith McBurnett, superintendent for the Burnet Consolidated Independent School District, said in a statement after the meeting. “Additionally, it allows the district to begin the recruitment process early and attract the best for BCISD.”

To qualify for the incentive, written resignation notifications must be received by the Human Resources department by the close of business on March 18. The staff member must also fulfill the current school year contract and agree not to use more than two days of personal leave during the remainder of the school year beginning April 9.

The monthly board meeting kicked off with recognition of January as School Board Appreciation Month. The Shady Grove PTO gave trustees branded quarter-zip pullovers purchased by an anonymous donor along with other gifts. Students Aurora King, Uriah McFerrin, Annika Fowler, Ryker Neely, Nash Neely, and Aubrey Chaney helped with the presentation.

The board also recognized Burnet High School art student Victoria Canales and theater student Eileen Crist as January’s Students of the Month.

IN OTHER BUSINESS

The board:

approved the addition of one new instructional partner FTE (full-time equivalency) due to the increasing class size of the Early Childhood Special Education Class at Shady Grove Elementary;

adopted the textbook for Personal Financial Literacy and Economics, a new course this fall;

and approved increasing the district’s mileage reimbursement rate for 2024. The new rate is now 58 cents per mile.

A resolution creating a chaplaincy program in the district was not approved by the board, which is required to vote up or down on the issue by state law. The board asked district administration to affirm its current practice of inviting youth pastors and ministers to volunteer on campuses.

BOND WORK

Olden Lighting LLC won the bid to replace the house lighting in the Burnet High School auditorium. Over the summer, the incandescent house lights and control system will be switched out with modern controls and brighter, more energy-efficient LED lights. This will complete the BHS Auditorium Renovations 2021 bond project, which also funded replacing the sound system, stage lighting, and curtains.

JOB SEARCHES

Board President Earl Foster gave a status report on the superintendent search process to replace McBurnett, who announced his retirement in September 2023. The job notice was officially posted on Dec. 8. The application window closes at 4 p.m. Jan. 26. Trustees will review applications on Feb. 12 to select interview candidates. As of Jan. 19, 20 applications had been submitted.

Trustees also approved hiring Ben Speer as head football coach.

SCHOOL BOARD ELECTION

Filing for a place on the ballot in the school board election began Jan. 17 and continues through 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 16. As of Jan. 23, the following candidates filed to run:

Place 2 — incumbent Angela Moore

Place 4 — incumbent Ross Behrens

Place 5 — incumbent Katy Duke, Amber Cardenas

Place 6 — David Bennett (position currently held by Robby Robertson)

The election is Saturday, May 4. Early voting runs April 22-30.

UP NEXT

The next Board of Trustees meeting is 6 p.m. Feb. 19 in the BCISD Board Room, 208 E. Brier in Burnet.

