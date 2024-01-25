SUBSCRIBE NOW

2 men dead in apparent murder-suicide in Kingsland

01/25/24 | DailyTrib.com

The bodies of Steven Gene Lane, 72, and Brian Scott Hutson, 39, were discovered Wednesday, Jan. 24, at a Kingsland home by Llano County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

Deputies arrived at the residence at around 2:50 p.m. after receiving a call from a witness who claimed “her boyfriend had killed her father and was now going to kill himself,” according to an LCSO media release.

Deputies found Lane dead in a bedroom of the home. A few minutes later, they spotted Hutson armed with a gun in the woods across the street. Hutson fired a single shot before falling to the ground, the release said. 

Hamilton EMS arrived on the scene within a few minutes, and Hutson was pronounced dead a short time later. 

No law enforcement officers were involved in the shooting.

Llano County Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace Maureen Riggs ordered an autopsy on both men.

LCSO deputies were aided by officers from the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Lower Colorado River Authority. 

