Fog shroud to last until Thursday

A dense fog on Jan. 23 made the usually spectacular view from Lookout Mountain on RR 1431 in Kingsland nearly non-existent. Staff photo by Dakota Morrissiey

A blanket of fog that settled over the Highland Lakes on Monday, Jan. 22, is expected to remain until Thursday morning. Burnet and Llano counties rarely see this much gray and gloom, but it’s not unheard of, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Bob Fogarty.

“There are places that get really foggy every day, but we’re not one of those,” he told DailyTrib.com. “It’s not a rare thing, but it’s not a common thing. It’s just a few days a year for us.”

It started around Sunday when a mass of moist air from the Gulf of Mexico blew into the Highland Lakes. Cool temperatures and low winds kept the air stagnant, allowing for maximum saturation and thick fog.

Fog occurs whenever the local atmosphere becomes especially moist. In more scientific terms: When the ambient temperature of the air matches the “dew point,” which is a measurement of the temperature needed to maintain 100 percent humidity, Fogarty explained. This pastoral picture looks like it was taken in the Scottish Highlands rather than Highland Haven along RR 1431 on Jan. 23. Staff photo by Dakota Morrissiey

NWS forecasts for Burnet and Llano counties call for fog until at least 10 a.m. Thursday. The sun will peek out that afternoon, but expect clouds and rain chances until Friday. Clear skies are in the Saturday and Sunday forecasts.

The NWS recommends the following safety tips for driving in dense fog:

Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.

Make sure your vehicle is visible to others ahead of you and behind you.

Never use your high-beam lights. High beams can cause a glare, making it more difficult to see what’s ahead of you on the road.

Leave plenty of distance between you and the vehicle in front of you to account for sudden stops or changes in the traffic pattern.

In extremely dense fog, where visibility is near zero, the best course of action is to turn on your hazard lights and pull into a safe location, such as a parking lot.

