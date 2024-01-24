Faith Academy Giving Gala on Jan. 27

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Faith Academy of Marble Falls’ 2024 Giving Gala is 6 p.m. Jan. 27 at the Hacienda at Escondido, 2020 FM 2147 in Horseshoe Bay. File photo

Show your support for Faith Academy of Marble Falls at 2024 Giving Gala on Jan. 27 at the Hacienda at Escondido, 2020 FM 2147 in Horseshoe Bay. Doors open at 6 p.m.

The gala is the private Christian school’s largest fundraiser of the year. It includes a dinner and special guests.

Admission is a requested donation of $1,000 per couple. Other giving opportunities will be available at the charity function. Black tie is optional.

Gala proceeds help pay for facility maintenance, assisting students with learning needs, and scholarships. About 30 percent of Faith Academy students receive some form of scholarship to attend.

To RSVP to the 2024 Giving Gala, email nck1@fame.org.

ABOUT FAITH ACADEMY

Faith Academy of Marble Falls, 3151 RR 1431, is a private Christian K-12 school that uses a university model designed to mimic college class schedules. Its enrollment is around 250 students. It opened its doors in the fall of 1999 to 82 students at a site on Mormon Mill Road in Marble Falls.

The school has grown over the past two decades since moving to its 28-acre campus along RR 1431 following the construction of a $2 million football field and track in 2018. Plans exist to further expand the school’s athletic facilities with a new gym, baseball and softball fields, and tennis courts.

