Tame the Mustang races benefit band, Education Foundation

Run, jog, or walk during the Tame the Mustang 5K and 10K through downtown Marble Falls on March 2. Participants can sign up now for the fundraiser, which benefits the Marble Falls Education Foundation and high school band.

“It’s a great way to be healthy, have fun with family and friends, and help support a hardworking group of kids,” band Director Tony Leflet said.

Registration for adults is $35 for the 5K and $40 for the 10K; students pay $25 for either race. Entry includes a commemorative T-shirt and a participation medal. Sign up online.

Organizers will hand out race packets at 5:30 p.m. March 1 at Old Oak Square, 305 Main St. You can also register and get your packet as late as 7:30 a.m. on race day. The run starts at 8 a.m.

“For the smoothest race morning, we highly encourage you to register in advance online,” Leflet said.

This is the third year for Tame the Mustang.

“We had approximately 80 registrants last year and are anticipating even more this year,” Leflet said. “This is a ‘young’ race, but it’s rapidly growing in popularity.”

Each race will be split into four divisions based on age. Trophies go to the top finishing male and female racer in each division.

Children in strollers can participate, although parents should take precautions.

“Strollers are welcome, but we do ask that you line up toward the rear of the group to prevent congestion at the start line for everyone’s safety,” Leflet said.

Spectators and racers can stick around after the event to shop street vendors, artists, and crafters during the Highland Lakes Kiwanis Club‘s Market Day on Main Street.

