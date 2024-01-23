Burnet DC Speer new head coach

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Burnet defensive coordinator Ben Speer was tapped as the next head coach of the Burnet Bulldogs. Courtesy photo

Defensive coordinator Ben Speer will take over head coaching duties for the Burnet Bulldogs football team. The decision was announced Monday, Jan. 22, at the Burnet Consolidated Independent School District Board of Trustees meeting.

Speer replaces Bryan Wood, who announced his resignation on Dec. 19.

“When I chose to bring my family here in 2021, I was unfamiliar with the town, the school, and the football program, but I knew that Coach Wood and I had the same goals: to elevate a football program while positively impacting students’ lives and leading with integrity,” Speer said. “I can say with confidence that we accomplished those goals and more, and we couldn’t have done it without the commitment and dedication of the players and the continual support from the parents, administration, and community.”

Speer has been Burnet’s defensive coordinator since 2021. In 2023, the Bulldogs had District 13-4A’s top-scoring defense, a share of the title, and its first bi-district win since 2014.

“Ben has essentially interviewed for this job the past three years,” said BCISD Superintendent Dr. Keith McBurnett in a media release. “His energy; relationship building with staff, athletes, and parents; football knowledge; and coaching style caused him to immediately rise to the top of the list when the job became open.”

The newly minted head coach takes over the program immediately.

“I am excited for the opportunity to continue coaching Bulldog football, mentoring these young men, and building on the success of the last three years,” Speer said.

A meet-and-greet with Speer is Wednesday, Jan. 24, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Burnet High School Library, 1000 The Green Mile.

editor@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.