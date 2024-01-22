Malpractice suit vs. Marble Falls dental office goes to trial in April

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Luis Espana and wife Maria Lugo Querales of Florida in a selfie taken before Querales suffered brain damage when she stopped breathing after anesthesia administered in a Marble Falls dental office. Espana has filed a medical malpractice against Nunnally, Freeman, & Owens that is slated to go to jury trial on April 1, 2024. Facebook photo

A medical malpractice lawsuit filed against a Marble Falls dental office is set for a jury trial on April 1 in the 37th District Court in Bexar County. The case of Luis Espana et al. v. Nunnally, Freeman & Owens et al. was filed on March 23, 2023, by Florida resident Luis Espana.

Espana is the husband of Maria Lugo Querales, who suffered brain damage allegedly due to an excessive amount of anesthesia given to her at the Marble Falls practice before a 2022 surgery on an asymptomatic root canal-treated tooth.

She is now comatose and lives in a neurological rehabilitation facility in Florida.

The lawsuit claims the practice “committed medical negligence by offering, planning and performing unnecessary dental surgery on Maria Lugo, including negligently causing her to undergo deep sedation or general anesthesia … for no valid reason.”

The surgery, which was to be performed by Dr. Lane Freeman, never happened because Querales stopped breathing following the anesthesia administered by Dr. Jerry Teague, an independent contractor. Teague died of pancreatic cancer two weeks after the incident.

Teague’s wife had reported him missing to the Marble Falls Police Department the day before the scheduled surgery, saying he was having “cognitive issues.” He had recently been diagnosed with cancer. Espana’s petition questions whether Teague should have returned to work so soon after the missing person’s report.

Teague’s estate settled with Espana in December.

In claiming the surgery was unnecessary, Espana said in his original petition that the dentists had “no evidence on accepted sound, reliable and valid scientific medical knowledge or research that the surgery was necessary.”

Nunnally, Freeman, & Owens issued a general denial to all claims in the lawsuit a month after it was filed last spring. The injuries were “the result of a failed attempted general anesthesia,” reads the response.

The response also says Querales’ reaction to the anesthesia was “an unavoidable accident in that it was not proximately caused by the culpable negligence of any party to this action.”

Teague was an independent contractor, the dental office said, and not a full-time employee.

DailyTrib.com reached out to attorneys in the case but did not hear back by this story’s deadline.

suzanne@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.