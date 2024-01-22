Llano County Historical Commission plans book on old homes

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Llano County Historical Commission Chair Virginia Walker (center) with members of the Commissioners Court after presenting a plan to document the county's historic homes in a book. With Walker are commissioners Linda Raschke (left) and Jerry Don Moss, Judge Ron Cunningham, and Commissioner Peter Jones. Staff photo by Dakota Morrissiey

The Llano County Historical Commission is embarking on a new project: documenting the county’s historic homes. Commission Chair Virginia Walker made a presentation to the Llano County Commissioners Court on Monday, Jan. 22, asking for leads on the county’s most venerable houses.

She said the commission is producing a high-quality photo book complete with stories about the homes and their original residents.

“We want to put together a nice coffee table book that will be a representation of the historic homes in Llano (County),” she said.

The multi-year project is expected to cost about $6,000 for around 200 copies that would be available for purchase at the Llano County Historical Museum.

The 10-person LCHC is also seeking new members, especially from Sunrise Beach Village and Buchanan Dam, communities not currently represented on the county-appointed commission. Any Llano County resident can apply.

The commission restores, preserves, and promotes the history of Llano County by tending to historical markers, researching history, and conducting public outreach. In 2023, the commission held guided tours of the county’s historic churches that still have congregations after more than 100 years of service.

To inquire about joining the Llano County Historical Commission or submit a home for consideration in the book project, contact Llano County Court Coordinator Jennifer J. Smith at 325-247-7788 or jsmith@co.llano.tx.us.

County Judge Ron Cunningham told DailyTrib.com that he appreciates the work the commission does and sees the value in what they contribute to Llano County.

“I think it’s crucially important that we have the Historical Commission doing this type of research and documenting this history because, like anything, if we don’t record it and let people know what’s happened in the past, it disappears,” he said. “We take pride in the history and heritage that we have here in Llano County, and it’s important that we keep it that way.”

