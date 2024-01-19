SUBSCRIBE NOW

SWAT makes drug bust in Marble Falls

01/19/24 | Dakota Morrissiey

Law enforcement detained seven occupants of a home in the 2800 block of Parkview Drive in Marble Falls while executing a search warrant for narcotics and firearms at around 6 a.m. Friday, Jan. 19. The operation was led by the Central Texas Regional SWAT Team and backed up by officers from the Leander and Marble Falls police departments.

According to a media release from the MFPD, “distraction devices” were used when the SWAT team entered the home, which might have sounded like gunfire to area residents.

“Nobody was hurt,” Assistant Police Chief Trisha Ratliff told DailyTrib.com. “The scene was secured safely.”

No further details were released at the time of this story’s publication. The investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.

