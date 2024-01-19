Several days of rain on the way; freeze Friday night

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Highland Lakes region is expecting high chances of rain starting Sunday, Jan. 21, and moderate chances on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, according to current National Weather Service forecasts.

Precipitation is predicted for many Central Texas counties across the Colorado River Watershed, which would bring a badly needed boost to lakes Buchanan and Travis.

Burnet and Llano counties should expect moderate rain starting Sunday afternoon, likely transitioning into heavy rain by Sunday night and Monday morning. Current forecasts predict a moderate chance of precipitation until Thursday, Jan. 25.

A steep temperature drop is also expected on Friday evening with lows in the 20s and wind gusts up to 20 mph.

Temperatures will climb above freezing on Saturday, and highs should reach the 60s by Monday.

Rain is also expected to fall across Mason, Kimble, Gillespie, San Saba, McCulloch, and Brown counties, which all contain tributaries of the Colorado River Watershed. While the combined storage of Buchanan and Travis stopped dropping in October, both reservoirs are still only 42 percent full, according to the Lower Colorado River Authority Hydromet.

