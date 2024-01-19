SUBSCRIBE NOW

GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Jan. 22, 2024

01/19/24 | DailyTrib.com

Check agendas to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both. Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this list is published. Check links for more information.

Monday, Jan. 22

Llano County Commissioners Court

9 a.m. regular meeting

Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Courtroom, 2001 Texas 16 North, Llano

On the agenda:

  • presentation from the Llano Historical Commission, 2023 report
  • acceptance of a $4,000 donation to Sheriff’s Donation Funds
  • approval of a new hazard communication program for county employees

Highland Haven Board of Alderman

5 p.m. special meeting

City Hall, 510 Highland Drive, Highland Haven

On the agenda:

  • public hearing to combine two lots

Burnet CISD Board of Trustees

6 p.m. regular meeting

BCISD Board Room, 208 E. Brier, Burnet

Agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Check the district’s website for more information.

Tuesday, Jan. 23

Burnet County Commissioners Court

9 a.m. regular meeting

Second-floor courtroom, Burnet County Courthouse, 220 S. Pierce St., Burnet

On the agenda:

  • acceptance of a $10,000 donation to the VetRide program from the estate of Charles Van Mercer Jr.
  • setting of dates and locations for the April BOPATE event and October Household Hazardous Waste event
  • resolution for the fiscal year 2025 bullet-resistant shield grant from the Governor’s Office, Public Safety Office, Criminal Justice Division
  • approval of interlocal agreements with the Kingsland, Burnet, and Marble Falls/Highland Lakes Area chambers of commerce

Burnet City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, 2402 S. Water St. (U.S. 281), Burnet

Agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Visit the city’s website for more information.

Granite Shoals City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, City Hall 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road, Granite Shoals

Agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Check the city’s website for more information.

Wednesday, Jan. 24

Lower Colorado River Authority Board of Directors

9 a.m. regular meeting 

LCRA Board Room, Hancock Building, 3700 Lake Austin Blvd., Austin

On the agenda:

  • renewal of the city of Lago Vista’s firm water contract 
  • renewal and amendment of Marble Falls’ firm water contract

Friday, Jan. 26

Central Texas Groundwater Conservation District Board of Directors

9 a.m. regular meeting

225 S. Pierce St., Suite 104, Burnet

Agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Visit the district’s website for more information.

editor@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.

