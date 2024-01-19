Downtown Marble Falls improves pedestrian accessibility

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A ramp is going in at the entrance of Old Oak Square in downtown Marble Falls. Another ramp was placed at the corner of Third and Main streets. The projects should make downtown more accessible to all pedestrians. Staff photo by Nathan Bush

Ramps at two well-traveled sections of downtown Marble Falls should improve pedestrian accessibility. Crews began work after the first of the year at the entrance to Old Oak Square and the corner of Main and Third streets.

“These projects will improve pedestrian safety in the area and add east-to-west accessibility at the corner of Main and Third streets,” Downtown Manager Erin Burks told DailyTrib.com.

Below is an overview of the two projects.

MAIN AND THIRD STREETS

After about three weeks, work is complete to add a ramp, improve a staircase, and increase the size of an accessible parking space to accommodate vans at the corner of Main and Third.

The project was budgeted at $75,000 and funded through the city’s Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone No. 1 Board. The body’s jurisdiction encompasses all of Marble Falls’ downtown district.

“This fiscal year, the board is focusing on safety improvements within the district, including the deteriorating concrete at Main and Third with its accompanying improvements,” Burks said.

OLD OAK SQUARE

Property owner Mitch McManus is renovating the square’s entrance at 305 Main St. to match regulations set by the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

“Similar to Third and Main, these improvements will address the slope of the sidewalk, making it ADA accessible, and improve the connectivity between the various grades of sidewalk in this area,” Burks said.

The city will reimburse McManus for 50 percent of the total construction costs with a cap of $37,500. The money will come from the TIRZ No. 1 Board’s 2023-24 fiscal year budget.

Work should wrap up by the end of February.

nathan@thepicayune.com

