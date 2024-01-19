Burnet County Jail bookings for Jan. 12-18, 2024

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Jan. 12-18, 2024, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Joseph Marvel Aplon IV, 20, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Jan. 12 by the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO): commitment-sexual assault of a child.

Doris Helen Ballard, 41, of Granite Shoals was arrested Jan. 12 by BCSO: insufficient bond-possession of a controlled substance. Released Jan. 17 with credit for time served.

David Robert Bohman, 55, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 12 by the Burnet Police Department (BPD): driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container. Released Jan. 13 on $1,500 bond.

Stewart Bradford, 40, was arrested Jan. 12 by an outside agency on a hold. Released same day to an outside agency.

Laura Nicole Courtney, 42, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Jan. 12 by BCSO: failure to appear-driving while license is invalid. Released Jan. 13 on $1,000 bond.

Fransis Janet Daniels, 48, of Bertram was arrested Jan. 12 by BCSO: possession of a controlled substance, driving while license is invalid.

Charles Luke Frazier, 46, of Liberty Hill was arrested Jan. 12 by BCSO: misappropriation of fiduciary/financial property. Released same day on $10,000 bond.

Sean Britton Higginbotham, 22, of Waco was arrested Jan. 12 by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD): failure to appear-failure to identify as a fugitive, criminal trespass.

Steven Dale Moehle, 62, of Marble Falls was arrested Jan. 12 by the Marble Falls Police Department (MFPD): driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years of age.

Jarod Zakory Parent, 24, was arrested Jan. 12 by an outside agency on a hold. Released same day to an outside agency.

Donna Lynn Riddell, 44, of Spring Branch was arrested Jan. 12 by MFPD: public intoxication, theft. Released Jan. 17 on personal recognizance.

Jordan Andress Valenzuela, 26, of Sierra Vista, Arizona, was arrested Jan. 12 by BCSO: motion to revoke-burglary of a habitation.

Isaac Villela, 48, of Austin was arrested Jan. 12 by BCSO: sexual assault of a child (3 counts). Released same day on $30,000 in bonds.

Andrew Caleb Calvert, 30, of Kingsland was arrested Jan. 13 by the Granite Shoals Police Department (GSPD): possession of a controlled substance, unlawfully carrying a weapon. Released Jan. 14 on $27,500 in bonds.

Sean Christopher Jimenez, 19, of Marble Falls was arrested Jan. 13 by MFPD: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawfully carrying a weapon in prohibited places, unlawfully carrying a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. Released Jan. 14 on $130,000 in bonds.

Matthew Montez, 22, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested Jan. 13 by the Cottonwood Shores Police Department (CSPD): assault causing bodily injury-family violence, assault-family violence.

Roland Urbano Ramirez, 43, of Bertram was arrested Jan. 13 by the Bertram Police Department (BTPD): assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released Jan. 14 on $5,000 bond.

Toribio Alvarez-Guzman, 45, was arrested Jan. 14 by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE): detainer. Released Jan. 16 to ICE.

Ramon Behena-Delgado, 34, was arrested Jan. 14 by ICE: detainer.

Miguel Angel Benitez-Rosas, 37, was arrested Jan. 14 by ICE: detainer. Released Jan. 17 to ICE.

Itzi Fernando Gonzalez-Guzman, 23, was arrested Jan. 14 by ICE: detainer. Released Jan. 15 to ICE.

Alberto Gonzalez-Jaimes, 68, was arrested Jan. 14 by ICE: detainer. Released Jan. 17 to ICE.

Abel Hernandez-Broca, 36, was arrested Jan. 14 by ICE: detainer. Released Jan. 16 to ICE.

Gustavo Aldolfo Marquiez, 43, was arrested Jan. 14 by ICE: detainer. Released Jan. 15 to ICE.

Jaime Mayo de Dios, 35, was arrested Jan. 14 by ICE: detainer. Released Jan. 16 to ICE.

Douglas Lynn McGuffey, 37, of Marble Falls was arrested Jan. 14 by BCSO: public intoxication. Released Jan. 18 on personal recognizance.

Yoendris Tamayo-Vera, 31, was arrested Jan. 14 by ICE: detainer. Released Jan. 15 to ICE.

Adrian Lee Vega, 48, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 14 by BCSO: burglary of a building.

Armando Fraga-Medina, 23, of Bertram was arrested Jan. 15 by ICE: detainer. Released same day to ICE. Released Jan. 16 to ICE.

Jeffrey Wayne Rowley, 52, of Austin was arrested Jan. 15 by GSPD: fraudulent use/possession of identifying information, forgery of a government/national instrument, tampering with government license/seal, unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Orion Angel Bishop-Clark, 23, of Marble Falls was arrested Jan. 16 by BCSO: violation of bond/protective order.

Nicole Kathleen Oberschlake, 33, of Bertram was arrested Jan. 16 by BTPD: unauthorized use of a vehicle, driving while intoxicated, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Nicole Kathleen Oberschlake, 33, of Bertram was arrested Jan. 16 by BCSO: bond revocation-criminal trespass.

Justin Wayne Phillips, 31, of Marble Falls was arrested Jan. 16 by MFPD: possession of drug paraphernalia. Released Jan. 17 on $500 bond.

Noemi Ester Ramirez, 39, of Marble Falls was arrested Jan. 16 by MFPD: capias pro fine-expired registration, capias pro fine-failure to maintain financial responsibility. Released Jan. 18 after paying a fine.

Javier Carabolla-Loya, 27, was arrested Jan. 17 by ICE: detainer. Released Jan. 18 to ICE.

Briley Christopher Cornelius, 23, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 17 by BPD: insufficient bond-violation of bond/protective order, insufficient bond-possession of a controlled substance.

Michael Lee Crain, 54, of Austin was arrested Jan. 17 by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS): possession of a controlled substance.

Bernardo G. Garcia, 41, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 17 by BPD: public intoxication.

Steven Dale Moehle, 62, of Marble Falls was arrested Jan. 17 by BCSO: insufficient bond-driving while intoxicated.

Martin Palacios Jr., 23, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 17 by BCSO: bond revocation-assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released same day on $50,000 bond.

Jefey Pena-Villeda, 23, was arrested Jan. 17 by ICE: detainer. Released Jan. 18 to ICE.

Angel Frank Quihuiz, 51, of Round Mountain was arrested Jan. 17 by GSPD: possession of a controlled substance, driving while license is invalid. Released Jan. 18 on $11,500 in bonds.

Jennifer Lee Quihuiz, 55, of Round Mountain was arrested Jan. 17 by GSPD: capias pro fine-public intoxication, driving while license is invalid. Released Jan. 18 on $1,887.50 in bonds.

Vincent Saige Rocha, 23, of San Antonio was arrested Jan. 17 by BPD: violation of probation-evading arrest/detention with a vehicle.

Juan Rocha-Alvarado, 47, was arrested Jan. 17 by ICE: detainer. Released Jan. 18 to ICE.

Gerardo Saldana-Trejo, 33, was arrested Jan. 17 by ICE: detainer. Released Jan. 18 to ICE.

Briana Michelle Stelzel, 36, of Georgetown was arrested Jan. 17 by BTPD: driving while intoxicated with a child under 15.

Briley Christopher Cornelius, 23, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 18 by BCSO: motion to revoke probation-assault causing bodily injury.

Katie Sue Cozby, 37, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 18 by BPD: possession of a controlled substance, driving while license is invalid.

James Ray Davis Jr., 48, of Marble Falls was arrested Jan. 18 by BCSO: surety surrender-driving while license is invalid, evading arrest/detention. Released same day on $7,500 in bonds.

Hailey Marie Gaerttner, 18, of Kingsland was arrested Jan. 18 by MFPD: assault causing bodily injury-family violence.

Gage Collin Stubblefield, 33, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 18 by BCSO: insufficient bond-driving while license is invalid.

Christopher Cain Yarter, 42, of Kingsland was arrested Jan. 18 by GSPD: capias pro fine-failure to appear-speeding.

