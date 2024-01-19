Alexis Sarai Patrick, 2, of Leander passed away Jan. 5, 2024.

Though her life was short, her influence will stay with her family and those who knew her for the rest of their lives.

Alexis was born Dec. 3, 2021, to Andrèa (Fierro) and Christopher Patrick with some health challenges. That is why she is her family’s miracle baby.

She was born at Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston, where she spent the first 13 months of her life because of a heart condition called hypoplasty left heart syndrome, a birth defect that affects normal blood flow through the heart. Later, the family found out she had malrotation of her intestines, which means the intestines were twisted and caused blockage. This condition required a series of surgeries on top of the heart surgeries. To correct it, doctors had to cut and reconnect the intestines that they were unsure would work.

To say that Alexis astonished the medical staff is an understatement. Alexis endured these surgeries head-on. Her example of doing what is necessary has positively impacted those who love her. It’s why she received the nickname “warrior princess.”

In every way, Alexis was like any toddler. She loved to listen to music, play her toy drums, annoy her family with toys that made noises, and watch Mickey and Minnie Mouse. She enjoyed electronic tablets and smartphones that played her favorite videos, using her right pointer finger to scroll through what she wanted. Like her father, she preferred eating vegetables and fruits and foods with very little processed sugar. She had a mouth full of teeth but preferred no meat. She would rather use them to chew on her teething sticks she had all over her home.

She adored being carried by her cousins, aunts and uncles, and grandparents Cindy and Jeff Templeton. And, getting her back rubbed by her Uncle Cory while he taught her to sound out words.

Alexis’ smile was infectious, which made others smile back. She touched the hearts of everyone who met her and she was always happy to be around people. She got excited to get in her car seat because she knew she was heading to the store. She also went to work with her mom a couple days a week and brought lots of joy to the staff and patients.

The love she generated and her determination to overcome all odds is her legacy that lives on forever.

Alexis was surpassed in death by her sister Hannah and grandparents Louise and Arturo Fierro Sr. and Jeffery Patrick.

She is survived by her parents and grandparents; great-grandmother Diamantina “Tina” De La Garza; grandaunt and granduncle Stephanie and Victor Fierro of Marble Falls; aunt and uncle Anita Hisey and Rob Hintermaier of Granite Shoals; uncle Arturo Fierro Jr. of Marble Falls; aunt Priscilla (Fermin) Fierro of Granite Shoals; aunt Jennifer Fierro of Marble Falls; uncle Sammy Williams of Marble Falls; uncle Dale Collard of California; and numerous cousins, grandaunts, and granduncles.

A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 28, at Weed Corley Fish Funeral Home, 1220 S. Bagdad Road in Leander, 78641. Interment will follow at Lakeland Hills Memorial Park, 4219 Park Road 4 South in Burnet.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to the Ronald McDonald House of Charities. Ronald McDonald helped with lodging and numerous meals while Alexis was in the hospital.

