Avenue Q in Marble Falls reopens

01/18/24 | Nathan Bush
Avenue Q in Marble Falls, Texas

Work on Avenue Q between RR 1431 and Broadway concluded on Jan. 17 after nearly seven months. Staff photo by Nathan Bush

Avenue Q in Marble Falls is open to traffic after almost seven months of work on the two blocks between RR 1431 and Broadway. The $1.15 million project improved the street’s pavement and drainage and added sidewalks on the north side of the road. 

Jarrell-based contractor Black Rock Industries Inc. also replaced water, wastewater, and storm systems underneath the street.

Work began in June 2023 following approval by the Marble Falls City Council on May 2. The city targeted the street for improvements after it received a poor D-minus grade from the Public Works Department. Marble Falls grades its roads each year on an A-F scale.

Roadway reconstruction blocked or impeded entry to several businesses, causing lost sales and frustrations. A statement from the city acknowledged the issue.

“ … We encourage residents to visit the local businesses that may have been affected during construction,” Project Manager Sarah Garcia said in a media release. “Businesses such as Chique Unique & Antique Store, Big D Food Mart, New Look Beauty Salon, The Real New Orleans Style Restaurant, and Pablitos Tacos have weathered the challenges, and your support can make a significant difference in their recovery.”

