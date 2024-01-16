Deadline March 25 to apply for 3 PEC board seats

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Three Pedernales Electric Cooperative Board of Directors seats up for election are District 1, currently held by Milton Rister; District 6, held by Paul Graf; and District 7, held by Amy Akers. All three are eligible to run for re-election. DailyTrib.com awaits email responses to questions about election plans. Courtesy photos

The application period to run for three of seven seats on the Pedernales Electric Cooperative Board of Directors is now open. The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. March 25. Voting by PEC members in districts 1, 6, and 7 runs from May 21 until 5 p.m. June 13.

Directors Milton Rister of District 1, Paul Graf of District 6, and Amy Akers of District 7 are all eligible to run again. Board members serve three-year terms with a limit of four consecutive terms.

Rister was first elected in June 2018. He is eligible to serve another two terms. Both Akers and Graf were elected in 2015. This would be their last three-year term if re-elected. DailyTrib.com awaits email responses to questions about election plans.

Members can vote by mail or online.

Winners will be announced at PEC’s annual meeting on June 21 in Johnson City. They will be sworn in at the board meeting immediately following the annual meeting. At that time, the board usually elects officers for the next fiscal year.

To run, candidates must maintain a primary residence in the PEC district up for election and have received continuous electric service from the co-op for at least a year.

District 1 consists of parts of Williamson and Travis counties, including Liberty Hill and Lake Georgetown. District 6 consists of most of Blanco County and parts of Kendall and Comal counties, including Canyon Lake. District 7 takes in parts of Hays and Travis counties, including the Kyle-Buda area.

Candidates must also obtain original, verifiable signatures from at least 50 PEC members who live in that district.

A qualifications review committee of board-appointed PEC members will verify the nominees’ qualifications.

For information on how to apply and to request application materials, contact 888-554-4732 or election@peci.com.

