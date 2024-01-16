Daddy-daughter dance Feb. 17
The Marble Falls Parks and Recreation Department is hosting its first-ever daddy-daughter dance on Feb. 17. The Western-themed event is from 5-7:30 p.m. at Lakeside Pavilion, 305 Buena Vista Drive.
Admission is $10 per resident and $12 per non-resident. Purchase tickets online.
The event is geared toward girls ages 3-12 years old. Dads, grandpas, uncles, and other positive male role models are invited to join their dancing partners at a good old-fashioned hoedown.
Plans for the bash include a live DJ, a two-step instructor, a photo booth, light refreshments, and board games.
For more information, call 830-798-6250.