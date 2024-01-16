SUBSCRIBE NOW

Enjoy all your local news and sports for less than 6¢ per day.

Subscribe Now

Daddy-daughter dance Feb. 17

01/16/24 | DailyTrib.com

The Marble Falls Parks and Recreation Department is hosting its first-ever daddy-daughter dance on Feb. 17. The Western-themed event is from 5-7:30 p.m. at Lakeside Pavilion, 305 Buena Vista Drive.

Admission is $10 per resident and $12 per non-resident. Purchase tickets online.

The event is geared toward girls ages 3-12 years old. Dads, grandpas, uncles, and other positive male role models are invited to join their dancing partners at a good old-fashioned hoedown.

Plans for the bash include a live DJ, a two-step instructor, a photo booth, light refreshments, and board games.

For more information, call 830-798-6250.

editor@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.

Tags: ,

You Might Like

Marble Falls church hosts blood drive Jan. 28

01/15/24 | DailyTrib.com

CANCELED: MLK Day celebration at St. Frederick’s

01/14/24 | Suzanne Freeman

HCCT holding auditions for ‘A Few Good Men’

01/12/24 | DailyTrib.com
DailyTrib.com moderates all comments. Comments with profanity, violent or discriminatory language, defamatory statements, or threats will not be allowed. The opinions and views expressed here are those of the person commenting and do not necessarily reflect the official position of DailyTrib.com or Victory Media Marketing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *