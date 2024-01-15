Marble Falls church hosts blood drive Jan. 28

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, 1803 RR 1431 in Marble Falls, is hosting a blood drive from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 28. Potential donors may sign up for an appointment online or call 512-206-1266. Walk-ins will be accepted.

Organizers ask that donors eat a full meal before giving blood and bring their photo ID.

The drive is through We Are Blood, a Central Texas nonprofit founded in 1951 that provides thousands of units of blood to 40 hospitals located in Burnet, Llano, Hays, Williamson, Travis, Bastrop, Caldwell, Lee, Fayette, and Burleson counties.

For more information about the blood drive, call Omarr Cantu at 512-206-1204 or Lynn Carlson at 830-693-2253.

