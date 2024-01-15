SUBSCRIBE NOW

Enjoy all your local news and sports for less than 6¢ per day.

Subscribe Now

Marble Falls church hosts blood drive Jan. 28

01/15/24 | DailyTrib.com

St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, 1803 RR 1431 in Marble Falls, is hosting a blood drive from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 28. Potential donors may sign up for an appointment online or call 512-206-1266. Walk-ins will be accepted.

Organizers ask that donors eat a full meal before giving blood and bring their photo ID.

The drive is through We Are Blood, a Central Texas nonprofit founded in 1951 that provides thousands of units of blood to 40 hospitals located in Burnet, Llano, Hays, Williamson, Travis, Bastrop, Caldwell, Lee, Fayette, and Burleson counties.

For more information about the blood drive, call Omarr Cantu at 512-206-1204 or Lynn Carlson at 830-693-2253.

editor@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.

Tags:

You Might Like

CANCELED: MLK Day celebration at St. Frederick’s

01/14/24 | Suzanne Freeman

HCCT holding auditions for ‘A Few Good Men’

01/12/24 | DailyTrib.com

Kiwanis Club kicks off flag program on MLK Day

01/10/24 | Suzanne Freeman
DailyTrib.com moderates all comments. Comments with profanity, violent or discriminatory language, defamatory statements, or threats will not be allowed. The opinions and views expressed here are those of the person commenting and do not necessarily reflect the official position of DailyTrib.com or Victory Media Marketing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *