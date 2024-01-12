HCCT holding auditions for ‘A Few Good Men’

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Hill Country Community Theatre is casting its production of Aaron Sorkin’s gripping courtroom drama “A Few Good Men.” Auditions are 6:30-8:30 p.m. Feb. 5 and 6 at the Cottonwood Shores theater, 4003 FM 2147 West.

This powerful play, rated PG-13, explores themes of justice, honor, and the moral complexities within the military. It runs April 5-21 with performances on Friday and Saturday nights and Sunday afternoons.

Auditions will consist of cold reads from the play. No prior preparation is required.

For more information, email daniel@thehcct.org.

The Hill Country Community Theatre continues its Season 38 in 2024 with “The Marvelous Wonderettes” (Feb. 2-18) followed by “A Few Good Men,” “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” (June 21-July 7), and “Greater Tuna” (Aug. 16-25).

