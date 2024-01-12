HCCT holding auditions for ‘A Few Good Men’
The Hill Country Community Theatre is casting its production of Aaron Sorkin’s gripping courtroom drama “A Few Good Men.” Auditions are 6:30-8:30 p.m. Feb. 5 and 6 at the Cottonwood Shores theater, 4003 FM 2147 West.
This powerful play, rated PG-13, explores themes of justice, honor, and the moral complexities within the military. It runs April 5-21 with performances on Friday and Saturday nights and Sunday afternoons.
Auditions will consist of cold reads from the play. No prior preparation is required.
For more information, email daniel@thehcct.org.
The Hill Country Community Theatre continues its Season 38 in 2024 with “The Marvelous Wonderettes” (Feb. 2-18) followed by “A Few Good Men,” “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” (June 21-July 7), and “Greater Tuna” (Aug. 16-25).