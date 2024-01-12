SUBSCRIBE NOW

GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Jan. 15, 2024

01/12/24 | DailyTrib.com

Check agendas and websites to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both. Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this list is published. Check links for more information.

Tuesday, Jan. 16

Horseshoe Bay City Council

3 p.m. regular meeting

City Hall, 1 Community Drive, Horseshoe Bay

On the agenda:

  • fiscal year 2024 first-quarter financial report
  • amending the code of ordinances to create a Land Use and Development Advisory Committee

Marble Falls ISD Board of Trustees

6 p.m. regular meeting

Central Office Community Room, 1800 Colt Circle, Marble Falls

On the agenda:

  • innovative courses for early college high school
  • purchase of security fences for Colt and Spicewood elementary schools 
  • purchase of a sound system for the high school auditorium

Marble Falls City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, City Hall, 800 Third St., Marble Falls

On the agenda:

  • presentation of Pink Out checks
  • designation of Marble Falls as a Music Friendly Community by the Texas Music Office 
  • review of Christmas 2023
  • reimbursement and funding agreement between the city and Marble Falls EDC to purchase real property at 1001, 1003, and 1008 Main St.
  • action on an economic development agreement between the Marble Falls EDC, the city, and ABC Supply, a new business wanting to locate in the city limits
  • action on a professional services agreement with Stantec to study the redevelopment of downtown Marble Falls
  • report from City Manager Mike Hodge on the traffic committee

Meadowlakes City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Totten Hall, 177 Broadmoor St., Meadowlakes

On the agenda:

  • recommendation on closing pool for spring and summer of 2024
  • adjournment to executive session to discuss search plans for a new city manager following the announced retirement of City Manager Johnnie Thompson

Highland Haven Board of Alderman

7 p.m. regular meeting

Community Center, 118 Blackbird Drive, Highland Haven

On the agenda:

  • discussion of April 8 eclipse
  • presentation on stakeholder report from the Central Texas Groundwater Conservation District

Thursday, Jan. 18

Cottonwood Shores City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Civic Center, 4111 Cottonwood Drive, Cottonwood Shores

Agenda wasn’t available at the time of this story’s publication. Visit the city’s website for more information.

Friday, Jan. 19

Pedernales Electric Cooperative Board of Directors

9 a.m. regular meeting

PEC Headquarters Auditorium 201 S. Avenue F, Johnson City

Agenda wasn’t available at the time of this story’s publication. Check the PEC website for more information.

editor@thepicayune.com

