GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Jan. 15, 2024
Check agendas and websites to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both. Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this list is published. Check links for more information.
Tuesday, Jan. 16
Horseshoe Bay City Council
3 p.m. regular meeting
City Hall, 1 Community Drive, Horseshoe Bay
- fiscal year 2024 first-quarter financial report
- amending the code of ordinances to create a Land Use and Development Advisory Committee
Marble Falls ISD Board of Trustees
6 p.m. regular meeting
Central Office Community Room, 1800 Colt Circle, Marble Falls
- innovative courses for early college high school
- purchase of security fences for Colt and Spicewood elementary schools
- purchase of a sound system for the high school auditorium
Marble Falls City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Council Chambers, City Hall, 800 Third St., Marble Falls
- presentation of Pink Out checks
- designation of Marble Falls as a Music Friendly Community by the Texas Music Office
- review of Christmas 2023
- reimbursement and funding agreement between the city and Marble Falls EDC to purchase real property at 1001, 1003, and 1008 Main St.
- action on an economic development agreement between the Marble Falls EDC, the city, and ABC Supply, a new business wanting to locate in the city limits
- action on a professional services agreement with Stantec to study the redevelopment of downtown Marble Falls
- report from City Manager Mike Hodge on the traffic committee
Meadowlakes City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Totten Hall, 177 Broadmoor St., Meadowlakes
- recommendation on closing pool for spring and summer of 2024
- adjournment to executive session to discuss search plans for a new city manager following the announced retirement of City Manager Johnnie Thompson
Highland Haven Board of Alderman
7 p.m. regular meeting
Community Center, 118 Blackbird Drive, Highland Haven
- discussion of April 8 eclipse
- presentation on stakeholder report from the Central Texas Groundwater Conservation District
Thursday, Jan. 18
Cottonwood Shores City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Civic Center, 4111 Cottonwood Drive, Cottonwood Shores
Agenda wasn’t available at the time of this story’s publication. Visit the city’s website for more information.
Friday, Jan. 19
Pedernales Electric Cooperative Board of Directors
9 a.m. regular meeting
PEC Headquarters Auditorium 201 S. Avenue F, Johnson City
Agenda wasn’t available at the time of this story’s publication. Check the PEC website for more information.