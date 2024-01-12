GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Jan. 15, 2024

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Check agendas and websites to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both. Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this list is published. Check links for more information.

Tuesday, Jan. 16

3 p.m. regular meeting

City Hall, 1 Community Drive, Horseshoe Bay

On the agenda:

fiscal year 2024 first-quarter financial report

amending the code of ordinances to create a Land Use and Development Advisory Committee

6 p.m. regular meeting

Central Office Community Room, 1800 Colt Circle, Marble Falls

On the agenda:

innovative courses for early college high school

purchase of security fences for Colt and Spicewood elementary schools

purchase of a sound system for the high school auditorium

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, City Hall, 800 Third St., Marble Falls

On the agenda:

presentation of Pink Out checks

designation of Marble Falls as a Music Friendly Community by the Texas Music Office

review of Christmas 2023

reimbursement and funding agreement between the city and Marble Falls EDC to purchase real property at 1001, 1003, and 1008 Main St.

action on an economic development agreement between the Marble Falls EDC, the city, and ABC Supply, a new business wanting to locate in the city limits

action on a professional services agreement with Stantec to study the redevelopment of downtown Marble Falls

report from City Manager Mike Hodge on the traffic committee

6 p.m. regular meeting

Totten Hall, 177 Broadmoor St., Meadowlakes

On the agenda:

recommendation on closing pool for spring and summer of 2024

adjournment to executive session to discuss search plans for a new city manager following the announced retirement of City Manager Johnnie Thompson

7 p.m. regular meeting

Community Center, 118 Blackbird Drive, Highland Haven

On the agenda:

discussion of April 8 eclipse

presentation on stakeholder report from the Central Texas Groundwater Conservation District

Thursday, Jan. 18

6 p.m. regular meeting

Civic Center, 4111 Cottonwood Drive, Cottonwood Shores

Agenda wasn’t available at the time of this story’s publication. Visit the city’s website for more information.

Friday, Jan. 19

9 a.m. regular meeting

PEC Headquarters Auditorium 201 S. Avenue F, Johnson City

Agenda wasn’t available at the time of this story’s publication. Check the PEC website for more information.

