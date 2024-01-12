Burnet County Jail bookings for Jan. 5-11, 2024

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Jan. 5-11, 2024, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Cristal Aleman, 37, of Austin was arrested Jan. 5 by the Marble Falls Police Department (MFPD): bond forfeiture-bailing jumping/failure to appear. Released Jan. 6 on $5,500 bond.

Harley Grayson Avery, 19, of Bertram was arrested Jan. 5 by the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO): bail jumping/failure to appear.

Laura Nicole Courtney, 42, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested Jan. 5 by the Llano County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO): detainer.

Luis Manuel Diaz, 57, of Spicewood was arrested Jan. 5 by BCSO: SRA-theft of property, theft of property.

Nicole Diane Farris, 32, of Marble Falls was arrested Jan. 5 by BCSO: commitment-attempt to commit possession of a controlled substance. Released Jan. 7 with credit for time served.

Samuel Gonzalez Jr., 37, of Spicewood was arrested Jan. 5 by MFPD: smuggling of persons (3 counts). Released Jan. 6 on $15,000 in bonds.

Isek Aaron Munoz, 22, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 5 by BCSO: manslaughter (3 counts).

Seth Lee Smith, 26, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Jan. 5 by BCSO: commitment-possession of a controlled substance. Released Jan. 7 with credit for time served.

Tom-Max Wilson Summers, 62, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 5 by BCSO: insufficient bond-possession of a controlled substance.

Michael Wilkerson, 36, of Seguin was arrested Jan. 5 by BCSO: motion to adjudicate guilt-abandoning/endangering a child-knowingly reckless criminal negligence (2 counts). Released Jan. 9 to an outside agency.

Justin Darnell Williams, 20, of Copperas Cove was arrested Jan. 5 by BCSO: motion to revoke-evading arrest/detention with a vehicle.

Jerry Dale Allen, 46, of Marble Falls was arrested Jan. 6 by MFPD: capias pro fine-driving while license is invalid, capias pro fine-failure to appear.

Francisco Garcia-Torres, 48, of Granite Shoals was arrested Jan. 6 by the Granite Shoals Police Department (GSPD): public intoxication. Released Jan. 7 on $500 bond.

Patrick Howse, 69, of Austin was arrested Jan. 6 by BCSO: violation of bond/protective order.

Alexander Ortiz, 18, of Odessa was arrested Jan. 6 by BCSO: surety surrender-unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Alfred Lee Stewart, 45, of Granite Shoals was arrested Jan. 6 by GSPD: assault causing bodily injury-family violence.

William Franklen Todd, 35, of Florence was arrested Jan. 6 by the Burnet Police Department (BPD): driving while license is invalid. Released Jan. 7 on $1,000 bond.

Giovanni Villegas-Izquierdo, 33, of Houston was arrested Jan. 6 by BCSO: possession of a controlled substance.

Carlos Avila-Montoya, 43, of Leander was arrested Jan. 7 by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE): detainer. Released Jan. 8 to ICE.

Felix Basterrechea-Salina, 34, was arrested Jan. 7 by ICE: detainer. Released Jan. 8 to ICE.

Edward Cabello, 27, of Austin was arrested Jan. 7 by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS): intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle, intoxication assault with a vehicle-serious bodily injury. Released Jan. 10 on $175,000 in bonds.

Flavio Castelon-Vences, 32, of Florence was arrested Jan. 7 by ICE: detainer. Released Jan. 8 to ICE.

Carlos Flores-Montelongo, 25, of Round Rock was arrested Jan. 7 by ICE: detainer. Released Jan. 8 to ICE.

Jose Ignacio Gomez-Ramirez, 32, was arrested Jan. 7 by ICE: detainer. Released Jan. 8 to ICE.

Jorge Armando Jovel, 38, was arrested Jan. 7 by ICE: detainer. Released Jan. 8 to ICE.

Avery Sage Meredith, 19, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 7 by BCSO: assault. Released Jan. 8 on $250 bond.

Russell Gorden Moore Jr., 46, of Bertram was arrested Jan. 7 by BCSO: assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released same day on $7,500 bond.

Eloy Ocampo Jr., 28, of Granite Shoals was arrested Jan. 7 by GSPD: bond forfeiture-abandoning/endangering child with intent to return, bond forfeiture-driving while intoxicated with a child under 15.

Humberto Moran Sonora, 50, was arrested Jan. 7 by ICE: detainer. Released Jan. 8 to ICE.

Ralph Willis IV, 26, of Marble Falls was arrested Jan. 7 by MFPD: criminal mischief. Released Jan. 8 on $2,000 bond.

Erick Zamarripa-Corona, 29, was arrested Jan. 8 by ICE: detainer. Released same day to ICE.

Christopher Emmanuel Beltran, 26, of Marble Falls was arrested Jan. 8 by BCSO: failure to appear-arraignment-evading arrest/detention.

Ryan Wade Shackelford, 36, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 8 by BPD: commitment-violation of bond/protective order.

Gage Collin Stubblefield, 33, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 8 by BCSO: insufficient bond-driving while license is invalid. Released same day on $5,000 bond.

Colby Wayne Vaughn, 47, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 8 by BPD: motion to revoke probation-driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $20,000 bond.

Elise Nicole Wehbe, 30, of Austin was arrested Jan. 8 by BCSO: bond revocation-driving while intoxicated. Released same day on bonds.

Michael Eugene Caldwell Jr., 41, of Marble Falls was arrested Jan. 9 by BCSO: theft of property.

Yvonne Marie Clifton, 67, of Crawfordsville, Indiana, was arrested Jan. 9 by BCSO: failure to appear-obstructing a highway passageway.

Jeff Lynn Cockrum, 31, of Llano was arrested Jan. 9 by BPD: deadly conduct. Released Jan. 10 on $2,500 bond.

Orlen Morillo-Mencias, 37, of San Antonio was arrested Jan. 9 by BCSO: surety surrender-driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container. Released Jan. 10 on $3,000 bond.

Lee Turner Pruett, 74, of Marble Falls was arrested Jan. 9 by BCSO: commitment-driving while intoxicated. Released Jan. 10 with credit for time served.

Aaron Ray Shumaker, 35, of Kingsland was arrested Jan. 9 by BCSO: motion to revoke probation-possession of a controlled substance.

Harley Grayson Avery, 19, of Bertram was arrested Jan. 10 by BCSO: possession of drug paraphernalia, no driver’s license, turning when unsafe, capias pro fine-possession of drug paraphernalia.

David Patrick Braden III, 45, of Kerrville was arrested Jan. 10 by MFPD: possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest/search/transport, unlawfully carrying a weapon.

Daniel Alexander Buckingham, 51, of Spicewood was arrested Jan. 10 by BCSO: failure to obtain a Texas driver’s license, failure to maintain financial responsibility, operating an unregistered motor vehicle.

Brandy Jo Conley, 30, of Tow was arrested Jan. 10 by BCSO: failure to identify-giving false/fictitious information.

Jack Patrick Dunn, 19, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested Jan. 10 by BPD: possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana. Released Jan. 11 on $2,500 bond and personal recognizance.

Cody Lane Garcia, 27, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested Jan. 10 by BCSO: possession of a controlled substance, failure to identify-giving false/fictitious information. Released same day on $17,500 in bonds.

Jeronimo Luviano-Ortiz, 26, of Kingsland was arrested Jan. 10 by BTPD: driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container.

Douglas Lynn McGuffey, 37, of Marble Falls was arrested Jan. 10 by MFPD: public intoxication.

Samuel Austin Nix, 42, of Bertram was arrested Jan. 10 by BCSO: assault causing bodily injury-family violence.

Shannon Kincaid Park, 51, of Marble Falls was arrested Jan. 10 by BCSO: failure to appear-driving while license is invalid.

Craig Dwayne Burkett, 67, of Spicewood was arrested Jan. 11 by BCSO: motion to revoke-burglary of a building, evading arrest/detention.

Jeremy Scott Dodd, 44, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 11 by BCSO: motion to revoke-tamper/fabricate physical evidence.

Estephan Rey Esposito Jr., 29, of Marble Falls was arrested Jan. 11 by BCSO: criminal trespass.

Mason Lynn Foster, 17, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 11 by BCSO: failure to appear-resisting arrest/search/transport. Released same day on $5,000 bond.

Robert Shane Glidewell, 37, of Marble Falls was arrested Jan. 11 by MFPD: possession of a dangerous drug, driving while license is invalid. Released same day on $6,500 in bonds.

Flora Ann Hashaw, 36, of Llano was arrested Jan. 11 by BCSO: commitment-possession of a controlled substance.

Destry Wayne Kittman, 69, of Houston was arrested Jan. 11 by MFPD: resisting arrest/search/transport, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jeronimo Luviano-Ortiz, 36, of Kingsland was arrested Jan. 11 by ICE: detainer.

Charles Brandon Moody II, 18, of Marble Falls was arrested Jan. 11 by MFPD: possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kailey Rene Smart, 18, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested Jan. 11 by MFPD: possession of a controlled substance.

Tina Lynn Uvalle, 37, of Kingsland was arrested Jan. 11 by BCSO: bond revocation-possession of controlled substance.

