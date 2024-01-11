Singing the praises of Music Friendly Marble Falls

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Austin funk-rock band Dysfunkshun Junkshun performed during the 2023 Marble Falls Summer Concert Series at Lakeside Park. The series was one of the reasons the Texas Music Office certified Marble Falls as a Music Friendly Community. Staff photo by Nathan Bush

Marble Falls is a Music Friendly Texas Certified Community, the Governor’s Office announced on Wednesday, Jan. 10.

The city will celebrate the Texas Music Office honor at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 16, at the start of the City Council meeting in Council Chambers at City Hall, 800 Third St.

“Congratulations to the City of Marble Falls on earning the Music Friendly Texas Certified Community designation,” said Gov. Greg Abbott in the media release announcing the designation. “Music is key to the Texas brand and is deeply rooted in the cultural traditions of our great state.”

With its new title, Marble Falls is now eligible for promotion assistance from the Texas Music Office, which operates under the Governor’s Office.

“Embracing the designation as a Music Friendly Texas Community brings an exciting wave of potential to Marble Falls,” City Manager Mike Hodge said in the media release. “Our city is home to many talented musicians, special music venues, and unique music events. I look forward to this partnership with the Governor’s Texas Music Office and how it will enhance our residents’ quality of life and elevate the experience for our visitors.”

The TMO’s Music Friendly Texas program, founded in 2016, has awarded the certification to over 50 towns in Texas, including Austin, Dripping Springs, Kerrville, and Wimberley, for their commitment to promoting music in their communities.

“Our town has become the epicenter of live music in Central Texas, where notes and rhythms fill the air,” said Richard Westerman, a member of the Marble Falls Music Friendly Advisory Committee, in the media release.

Putting the city on the list was its vast music history and growing number of venues, including Brass Hall, Rae’s R-Bar & Grill, and The Uptown Theatre, and events such as FiestaJAM, Music on Main, and the Marble Falls Summer Concert Series.

“(The designation) really declares what we’ve already known,” local musician John Arthur Martinez told DailyTrib.com. “It publicly acknowledges that we are striving to make this a city friendly to musicians.”

Founded in 1990, the TMO promotes music business-related economic development and job creation in cities across the state.

Marble Falls Mayor Dave Rhodes said the state office’s recognition and assistance will boost the “town brand.”

“Marble Falls continues to work and grow as an iconic destination,” he said in the media release. “Governor Abbott and the Texas Music Office designating Marble Falls as a Music Friendly Texas Community is a significant step in our growth.”

nathan@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.