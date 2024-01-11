NEW BIZ: Dialed Bike Co. offers gear, service, community

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Dialed Bike Co. owners Steve Borgic (left) and Ray Cashman opened their new bike shop at 320 N. Ridge Road in north Marble Falls on Jan. 4. Staff photo by Nathan Bush

Highland Lakes mountain bikers can gear up at the new Dialed Bike Co., which opened its doors at 320 N. Ridge Road in north Marble Falls on Jan. 4.

The shop features a wide assortment of bikes — primarily mountain bikes but some street/gravel models — equipment, and apparel. It also services bikes in need of fine tuning.

“Instead of going online, people can come in to touch and feel and see the bike or piece of equipment they’d like to buy,” said Steve Borgic, who co-owns the business with Ray Cashman. “We think that’s an important offering.”

Dialed Bike Co. welcomes beginners and experts.

“The bike industry traditionally has been hard for newcomers to break into,” Borgic said. “For us, we love taking new riders out on bikes. We cater to the core mountain bike guys, but at the same time, we have just as much fun with new riders.”

Borgic and Cashman started Dialed Bike Co. in a mobile van carrying out bike service on demand, either at people’s homes or mountain biking events. It didn’t take long for the business duo to mark Marble Falls as a destination in woeful need of a bike shop.

“For us, it’s all about where the riders are at,” Borgic said. “We saw a need in this area.”

Creating a communal experience for cyclists is key to the shop’s mission.

“The real service that we provide is community,” Borgic said. “It’s all about being with the riders.”

The shop plans to hold events at some of the region’s top biking destinations, such as Spider Mountain, Reveille Peak Ranch, and Station Mountain, which was recently featured in the November 2023 issue of The Picayune Magazine.

“We want to do more than what your traditional bike shop does,” Borgic said.

Dialed Bike Co. is also in the process of receiving permits from the city of Marble Falls to offer alcoholic beverages to its patrons.

“We want to be a spot for people to come after their ride to check out bikes and feel welcomed,” he said. “We want to be able to pour them a cold beer and hang out and share their passion and their hobbies with their fellow community members.”

The shop is open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday through Monday.

“Our primary focus is being available for the weekend,” Borgic said. “We want to be out here when the riders are out here.”

