MyTXCareer app new career tool

Job seekers in Texas have a new resource to explore potential careers and find step-by-step instructions toward employment goals. The Texas Workforce Commission recently launched the MyTXCareer app, which offers personalized job matches and recommends career paths based on skills, interests, and experience.

The free app also lets users see a job’s average salary and demand.

“The MyTXCareer app will help Texans unlock potential opportunities and discover career pathways in high-demand industries,” said the TWC’s Alberto Treviño III in a media release announcing the app.

Users can take a job personality quiz and add career goals, education, work experience, and skills. The app offers several possible career paths and information about resources and training. Job seekers can request more information, which will connect them with their local Workforce Solutions office and TWC’s TX Credential Connect team.

The app is also a good tool for Texas employers, according to the TWC’s Joe Esparza.

“The launch of MyTXCareer app is great news for Texas employers because it helps them hire people who are passionate about what they do in the best state in the nation,” he stated in the release. “This is one of the many innovative services TWC provides to make sure skilled workers are available for Texas employers who need them.”

MyTXCareer is available for download in the App Store and on Google Play for iOS and Android mobile phones. The application is free and does not include advertising or in-app purchases.

