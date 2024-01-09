With incentives, ABC Supply to bring warehouse and jobs to Marble Falls

ABC Supply is expected to build a warehouse in the Marble Falls Business & Technology Park off of U.S. 281. The building materials wholesaler is based in Beloit, Wisconsin. Staff photo by Nathan Bush

The Marble Falls Economic Development Corp. Board of Directors unanimously approved an incentives package to bring building materials wholesaler ABC Supply to Marble Falls, which is expected to create about 20 new jobs with salaries averaging $60,000 a year.

“Certainly, job creation is a critical component of economic development,” EDC Executive Director Christian Fletcher told DailyTrib.com. “In this case, these are pretty decent wages.”

Incentives in the agreement, which the EDC board approved Jan. 3, include a sales tax rebate capped at $250,000 over four years from the city of Marble Falls and $100,000 over five years from the EDC. Officials came up with the figures by examining the projected monthly rent for ABC Supply to lease a yet-to-be-built facility in the Marble Falls Business and Technology Park off of U.S. 281 on the city’s north side.

The Marble Falls City Council will consider the agreement for final approval during its regular meeting on Jan. 16 at 6 p.m. inside City Hall Council Chambers, 800 Third St.

The agreement is one of a handful that the EDC has inked since becoming a Type B economic development organization in 2007and mirrors a similar deal hatched between the EDC and Putters & Gutters in 2020 that included $250,000 worth of incentives.

ABC Supply will house its 20,000 square-foot warehouse on Innovation Loop in the 300-acre Businesses and Technology Park. The EDC has maintained the park over the past two decades. Current businesses there include PEC Manufacturing, Gibraltar Materials, and Marble Falls Electric and AC.

“The EDC board back in the late ’90s had some foresight to purchase some land, do some engineering on how it would lay out initially, and created a business park that has obviously attracted several prominent businesses to the community,” Fletcher said.

He explained how the Business and Technology Park helps the EDC fill gaps in the local economy.

“Having an area that’s dedicated to light manufacturing, assembly businesses, and professional offices is important because the typical development type in Marble Falls is retail or service,” Fletcher said. “Those types of uses aren’t allowed in the business park. We need a spot like that. That’s what the business park has been for the last 20 years or so.”

The ABC Supply warehouse will be built and leased to the company by Innovation Park LLC, which brokers commercial real estate and develops properties in the business park.

