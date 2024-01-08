SUBSCRIBE NOW

Spicewood man arrested on human smuggling charges

01/08/24 | Nathan Bush
Samuel Gonzalez Jr., 37, of Spicewood, Texas

Samuel Gonzalez Jr., 37, was arrested on three felony counts of smuggling of persons on Jan. 5. Burnet County Jail photo

A Spicewood man was charged with three felony counts of smuggling of persons on Jan. 5 following a traffic stop by Marble Falls police officers.

Warrants for the arrest of Samuel Gonzalez Jr., 37, were issued by the Kinney County Sheriff’s Office. Kinney County is a West Texas border county near Del Rio.

A $5,000 bond was set for each of the three charges. Gonzalez was released from the Burnet County Jail on Jan. 6.

Penalties for smuggling of persons can range from two to 10 years in prison and a maximum fine of $10,000.

