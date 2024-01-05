GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Jan. 8, 2024

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Check agendas to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both. Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this list is published. Check links for more information.

Monday, Jan. 8

9 a.m. regular meeting

Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Courtroom, 2001 Texas 16 North, Llano

On the agenda:

approve out-of-state travel request for County Judge Ron Cunningham to represent Llano County at the National Association of Counties Conference and Rural Action Caucus Symposiums

review racial profiling report for Precinct 1 Constable Gary L. Silver

approve interlocal agreement with the city of Llano to cost-share additional funds required by the Hill Country Transit District to continue full transit services by The HOP

5:30 p.m. special meeting

Central Office Community Room, 1800 Colt Circle, Marble Falls

On the agenda:

Team of 8 training

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road, Granite Shoals

On the agenda:

discussion of actions and results of the Dec. 12 and Dec. 19 meetings of the Granite Shoals City Council regarding the Wildlife Advisory Committee

possible action regarding the Wildlife Advisory Committee’s response to the Dec. 19 meeting of the Granite Shoals City Council

possible action regarding an application from Scott Morgan to serve as a member or alternate of the Wildlife Advisory Committee

nomination of officers for 2024

Tuesday, Jan. 9

9 a.m. regular meeting

Second-floor courtroom, Burnet County Courthouse, 220 S. Pierce St., Burnet

On the agenda:

presentation from the Central Texas Water Coalition

discussion and action regarding a policy for non-travel-related meals

interlocal agreement between the county and the city of Burnet to provide support for the Herman Brown Free Library

acceptance of a Indigent Defense Improvement Grant for an additional social worker for the North Hill Country Public Defender’s Office

9 a.m. workshop

City Hall, 1 Community Drive, Horseshoe Bay

On the agenda:

review priorities of the City Council

review initiatives for city staff

creation of a Land Use and Development Advisory Committee

biennial review of rules of procedure

update on internet services in Horseshoe Bay

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, 2402 S. Water St. (U.S. 281), Burnet

Agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Check the city’s website for more information.

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road, Granite Shoals

Agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Visit the city’s website for more information.

