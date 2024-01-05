GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Jan. 8, 2024
Check agendas to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both. Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this list is published. Check links for more information.
Monday, Jan. 8
Llano County Commissioners Court
9 a.m. regular meeting
Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Courtroom, 2001 Texas 16 North, Llano
- approve out-of-state travel request for County Judge Ron Cunningham to represent Llano County at the National Association of Counties Conference and Rural Action Caucus Symposiums
- review racial profiling report for Precinct 1 Constable Gary L. Silver
- approve interlocal agreement with the city of Llano to cost-share additional funds required by the Hill Country Transit District to continue full transit services by The HOP
Marble Falls ISD Board of Trustees
5:30 p.m. special meeting
Central Office Community Room, 1800 Colt Circle, Marble Falls
- Team of 8 training
Granite Shoals Wildlife Advisory Committee
6 p.m. regular meeting
Council Chambers, City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road, Granite Shoals
- discussion of actions and results of the Dec. 12 and Dec. 19 meetings of the Granite Shoals City Council regarding the Wildlife Advisory Committee
- possible action regarding the Wildlife Advisory Committee’s response to the Dec. 19 meeting of the Granite Shoals City Council
- possible action regarding an application from Scott Morgan to serve as a member or alternate of the Wildlife Advisory Committee
- nomination of officers for 2024
Tuesday, Jan. 9
Burnet County Commissioner Court
9 a.m. regular meeting
Second-floor courtroom, Burnet County Courthouse, 220 S. Pierce St., Burnet
- presentation from the Central Texas Water Coalition
- discussion and action regarding a policy for non-travel-related meals
- interlocal agreement between the county and the city of Burnet to provide support for the Herman Brown Free Library
- acceptance of a Indigent Defense Improvement Grant for an additional social worker for the North Hill Country Public Defender’s Office
Horseshoe Bay City Council
9 a.m. workshop
City Hall, 1 Community Drive, Horseshoe Bay
- review priorities of the City Council
- review initiatives for city staff
- creation of a Land Use and Development Advisory Committee
- biennial review of rules of procedure
- update on internet services in Horseshoe Bay
Burnet City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Council Chambers, 2402 S. Water St. (U.S. 281), Burnet
Agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Check the city’s website for more information.
Granite Shoals City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Council Chambers, City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road, Granite Shoals
Agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Visit the city’s website for more information.