SUBSCRIBE NOW

Enjoy all your local news and sports for less than 6¢ per day.

Subscribe Now

GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Jan. 8, 2024

01/05/24 | DailyTrib.com

Check agendas to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both. Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this list is published. Check links for more information.

Monday, Jan. 8

Llano County Commissioners Court

9 a.m. regular meeting

Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Courtroom, 2001 Texas 16 North, Llano

On the agenda:

  • approve out-of-state travel request for County Judge Ron Cunningham to represent Llano County at the National Association of Counties Conference and Rural Action Caucus Symposiums
  • review racial profiling report for Precinct 1 Constable Gary L. Silver
  • approve interlocal agreement with the city of Llano to cost-share additional funds required by the Hill Country Transit District to continue full transit services by The HOP

Marble Falls ISD Board of Trustees

5:30 p.m. special meeting

Central Office Community Room, 1800 Colt Circle, Marble Falls

On the agenda:

  • Team of 8 training 

Granite Shoals Wildlife Advisory Committee

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road, Granite Shoals

On the agenda:

  • discussion of actions and results of the Dec. 12 and Dec. 19 meetings of the Granite Shoals City Council regarding the Wildlife Advisory Committee
  • possible action regarding the Wildlife Advisory Committee’s response to the Dec. 19 meeting of the Granite Shoals City Council
  • possible action regarding an application from Scott Morgan to serve as a member or alternate of the Wildlife Advisory Committee
  • nomination of officers for 2024

Tuesday, Jan. 9

Burnet County Commissioner Court

9 a.m. regular meeting

Second-floor courtroom, Burnet County Courthouse, 220 S. Pierce St., Burnet

On the agenda:

  • presentation from the Central Texas Water Coalition
  • discussion and action regarding a policy for non-travel-related meals
  • interlocal agreement between the county and the city of Burnet to provide support for the Herman Brown Free Library
  • acceptance of a Indigent Defense Improvement Grant for an additional social worker for the North Hill Country Public Defender’s Office

Horseshoe Bay City Council

9 a.m. workshop

City Hall, 1 Community Drive, Horseshoe Bay

On the agenda:

  • review priorities of the City Council
  • review initiatives for city staff
  • creation of a Land Use and Development Advisory Committee
  • biennial review of rules of procedure
  • update on internet services in Horseshoe Bay 

Burnet City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, 2402 S. Water St. (U.S. 281), Burnet

Agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Check the city’s website for more information.

Granite Shoals City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road, Granite Shoals

Agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Visit the city’s website for more information.

editor@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

You Might Like

Cedar fever sneezin’ at full blast

01/05/24 | Dakota Morrissiey

Burnet County Jail bookings for Jan. 1-4, 2024

01/05/24 | DailyTrib.com

Survey seeks support for Reagor building before possible demolition

01/05/24 | Suzanne Freeman
DailyTrib.com moderates all comments. Comments with profanity, violent or discriminatory language, defamatory statements, or threats will not be allowed. The opinions and views expressed here are those of the person commenting and do not necessarily reflect the official position of DailyTrib.com or Victory Media Marketing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *