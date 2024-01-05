Burnet County Jail bookings for Jan. 1-4, 2024

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Jan. 1-4, 2024, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Elida Arroyo, 45, of Grand Prairie was arrested Jan. 1 by the Granite Shoals Police Department (GSPD): assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released same day on $2,500 bond.

Brodrick James Campbell, 19, of Marble Falls was arrested Jan. 1 by GSPD: capias pro fine-expired registration, capias pro fine-speeding. Released Jan. 2 after paying fine.

Carly Compere Carter, 26, of Weatherford was arrested Jan. 1 by the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO): driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Bryant Edward Evans, 53, of Killeen was arrested Jan. 1 by BCSO: assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released Jan. 2 on $5,000 bond.

Brandi Lynn Lain, 44, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 1 by the Marble Falls Police Department (MFPD): driving while intoxicated, assault by contact-family violence. Released Jan. 2 on $2,000 in bonds.

Tanner Joseph McGehee, 22, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Jan. 1 by the Burnet Police Department (BPD): prohibited substance/item in a correctional/civic community center, tamper/fabricate physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance, possession/use inhale/ingest volatile chemical.

Tanner Joseph McGehee, 22, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Jan. 1 by BCSO: bond revocation-possession of marijuana.

David Sanchez-Cervantes, 37, of Granite Shoals was arrested Jan. 1 by GSPD: assault causing bodily injury-family violence.

David Sanchez-Cervantes, 37, of Granite Shoals was arrested Jan. 1 by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE): detainer. Released Jan. 4 to ICE.

Logan Michael Tucker, 35, of Nashville was arrested Jan. 1 by MFPD: public intoxication. Released same day on $500 bond.

Tristan Mark Billings, 26, of Kingsland was arrested Jan. 2 by MFPD: public intoxication. Released Jan. 3 on $250 bond.

Chrystyna Angelica Burt, 32, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 2 by BCSO: failure to appear-possession of a controlled substance, bail jumping/failure to appear.

Elizabeth Ann Hilsabeck, 31, of Austin was arrested Jan. 2 by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS): theft of property. Released same day on $5,000 bond.

Miguel Angel Perez, 40, of Austin was arrested Jan. 2 by BCSO: bond revocation-possession of a controlled substance. Released Jan. 3 on $30,000 bond.

James Shellenbarger, 67, of Killeen was arrested Jan. 2 by DPS: possession of marijuana. Released Jan. 3 on $1,500 bond.

Carl Robert Walker, 42, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Jan. 2 by the Horseshoe Bay Police Department (HBPD): assault causing bodily injury-family violence, interfering with an emergency request for assistance. Released Jan. 3 on $10,000 in bonds.

Michael Alexander Wilcox, 24, of Marble Falls was arrested Jan. 2 by BCSO: SRA-possession of a controlled substance. Released Jan. 3 on $30,000 bond.

Courtney Gail Davidson, 19, of Bertram was arrested Jan. 3 by BCSO: bond revocation-evading arrest/detention.

Jeremy Scott Dodd, 44, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 3 by the Bertram Police Department (BTPD): assault causing bodily injury-family violence.

James Michael Glaspy, 69, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 3 by BCSO: assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released Jan. 4 on $2,500 bond.

Jennifer Ann Goad, 48, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 3 by BCSO: SRA-unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Douglas Lynn McGuffey, 37, of Marble Falls was arrested Jan. 3 by MFPD: public intoxication.

Bryan Scott Sikes, 48, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 3 by BPD: possession of marijuana. Released Jan. 4 on personal recognizance.

Mazen Jamil West, 19, of Austin was arrested Jan. 3 by BPD: possession of a controlled substance.

Tina Machele Wise, 49, of Lufkin was arrested Jan. 3 by BCSO: failure to appear-prohibited item in a correctional facility.

Harley Grayson Avery, 19, of Bertram was arrested Jan. 4 by BTPD: failure to appear-arraignment-aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, bail jumping/failure to appear, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance.

William Zachary Becker, 25, of Johnson City was arrested Jan. 4 by the Blanco County Sheriff’s Office (BLSO): bench warrant-hold.

Avery Cole, 25, of Bertram was arrested Jan. 4 by BCSO: bond revocation-assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released same day on $7,500 bond.

Andon Marie Deshazo, 20, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 4 by BTPD: manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance.

Ladonya Renay Gray, 44, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 4 by BPD: interference with child custody. Released same day on bond.

Jason Edward James, 26, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Jan. 4 by BCSO: insufficient bond-driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container.

Louis Lamar Long Jr., 41, of Marble Falls was arrested Jan. 4 by BPD: motion to revoke probation-assault causing bodily injury.

