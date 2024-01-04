Register now for Marble Falls youth softball, baseball, tee ball

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Registration is open until Feb. 16 for the Marble Falls Parks and Recreation Department’s spring youth baseball, tee ball, and softball leagues.

Practices for all three leagues begin the week of Feb. 26; games start March 9.

BASEBALL

The baseball league is open to boys ages 7-14 years old, regardless of skill level or playing experience. It will field four divisions divided by age.

Registration is online and costs $110 for residents and $130 for non-residents.

Age is determined by the participant’s age as of April 30, 2024, per CenTex Baseball rules.

Players will test their proficiency on the diamond during Coach Look, an athletic showcase to allow coaches to evaluate the league’s talent and put names to faces.

The combine is scheduled for Feb. 19 at Childers Park, 1310 Broadway. Kids ages 8 and younger will go through drills at Coach Look at 5:30 p.m. Athletes in the 10-and-under division will compete at 6:30 p.m. Players in both the 12-and-under and the 14-and-under divisions will display their abilities at 7:30 p.m.

Teams will be formed through a draft process. All players will be assigned to a team.

Parents will need to provide their kids with a softball glove, bat, athletic shoes, or rubber cleats. Other equipment, such as a jersey and baseball cap, will be provided to athletes by the league.

SOFTBALL

The softball league is open to girls ages 7-14 years old. It will be split into four divisions determined by age.

Signup fees are $110 for residents and $130 for non-residents. Registration is online.

Age is determined by the participant’s age on Dec. 31, 2023, per CenTex Softball rules.

Teams are formed through a draft process. Parents should receive an announcement by Feb. 25.

Coach Look is set for Feb. 20 at Childers Park, 1310 Broadway, beginning with girls in the 8-and-under division at 5:30 p.m. and followed by the 10-and under division at 6:30 p.m. and the 12-and-under and 14-and-under divisions at 7:30 p.m.

Parents must provide athletes with a softball glove, bat, athletic shoes, or rubber cleats. The league will provide a jersey and visor for practices and games.

TEE BALL

Boys and girls ages 3-6 may sign up for tee ball, which is divided into two divisions.

The cost is $75 for residents and $85 for non-residents. Signup is online.

Age is determined by the participant’s age as of April 30, 2024, per CenTex baseball rules.

Games will be played on Saturday mornings.

No Coach Look is planned for tee ball. Teams are formed randomly. Parents should receive an announcement by March 3.

Parents may make requests for their children to play with a specific friend or coach.

Kids will need a softball glove, bat, athletic shoes, or rubber cleats. Other equipment, such as a jersey and baseball cap, will be provided to athletes by the league.

editor@thepicayune.com

