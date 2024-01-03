Southern Living names Blue Bonnet Cafe a ‘legendary’ restaurant

Blue Bonnet Cafe in Marble Falls was one of 18 restaurants listed on Southern Living magazine's ‘most legendary’ Southern eateries. Staff photo by Nathan Bush

Blue Bonnet Cafe in Marble Falls is one of the South’s Most Legendary Restaurants, according to Southern Living, a monthly lifestyle magazine centered on Southern culture.

The Marble Falls eatery at 211 U.S. 281 North — famous for its all-day breakfast and mouth-watering pies — was one of 18 restaurants across the southern United States to make the iconic publication’s shortlist.

“I grew up in a household where Southern Living was a common publication,” said Blue Bonnet Cafe owner Lindsay Plante. “My mom had all the hardbound books of all the recipes they did annually. To be featured by Southern Living as one of the most legendary restaurants in the South was kind of just like, ‘Wow!’ It was exciting.”

Plante, who runs the restaurant with husband Dave, attributed the honor to the 94-year-old establishment’s nostalgic atmosphere.

“I think there’s this magic element to the restaurant because of its history,” she said. “We have grandparents who bring their kids who are now bringing their children. There’s this generational aspect that plays into (the magic) and creates these memories for families. That’s something that is indescribable and more than anything you can imagine.”

Blue Bonnet Cafe was the only Texas restaurant to make the list.

“It’s just a really special place for people who have been coming for generations and generations,” Plante said.

Friendly, devoted, and long-tenured staff further feed into a palatable experience for patrons. One of those employees, Juana Ramirez, was featured in the December 2022 issue of The Picayune Magazine after working 40 years at the historic cafe.

“We’ve obviously been around for a long time, and that’s largely due to the great employees that we have who have stuck with us for a long time,” Plante said. “The hardworking staff that we have really makes it special.”

Plante also pointed to her staff’s talent of remembering the individual preferences of returning customers.

“With time, we learn about them and how they like to have their food cooked,” she said. “I think that’s part of what makes us special. We have people who have kind of quirky ideas on how they like their food cooked, and we’re able to accommodate that. They couldn’t really go to other places and get that same level of customization of what they like.”

Above all else, Plante is proud of her family’s longstanding commitment to promoting community in Marble Falls — one pie at a time.

“There’s so many ways we support the community,” she said. “From sponsorships, gifts, and donations to organizations, there’s just a lot of ways that we help. I think it’s a great thing, and we love doing it.”

DailyTrib.com dived into the expansive history of Blue Bonnet Cafe in 2019 to celebrate the eatery’s 90-year anniversary.

nathan@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.