Burnet County Jail bookings for Dec. 27-31, 2023

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Dec. 27-31, 2023, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Christopher Raul Gutierrez, 27, of Bertram was arrested Dec. 27 by the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO): bond forfeiture-cruelty to non-livestock animals.

Johnathon Richard Lucero, 30, of Rockdale was arrested Dec. 27 by BCSO: assault by contact-family violence. Released Dec. 29 on $500 bond.

Laiha Michelle Peterson, 31, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested Dec. 27 by the Marble Falls Police Department (MFPD): failure to appear-theft of property. Released Dec. 28 on $5,000 bond.

Catherine Elaine Pierce, 43, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 27 by the Burnet Police Department (BPD): terroristic threat against a peace officer, public intoxication. Released Dec. 29 on $5,500 in bonds.

Jeremiah Lee Ramirez, 35, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested Dec. 27 by MFPD: expired registration, failure to appear. Released Dec. 28 on $1,000 in bonds.

Joshua Rene Vela, 39, of Leander was arrested Dec. 27 by the Bertram Police Department (BTPD): injury to a child/elderly/disabled person. Released same day on $25,000 bond.

Dustin Ray Warmack, 44, of San Marcos was arrested Dec. 27 by the Granite Shoals Police Department (GSPD): possession of a controlled substance, failure to identify as a fugitive, bond forfeiture-fraudulent use/possession of identifying information, bond forfeiture-unauthorized use of a vehicle, failure to appear-bond forfeiture-evading arrest/detention, failure to appear-bond forfeiture-burglary of a vehicle, failure to appear-bond forfeiture-unlawfully carrying a weapon.

Christopher David Carter, 21, of Kingsland was arrested Dec. 28 by BCSO: assault by contact-family violence, failure to appear.

Shannon Bryan Kelley, 52, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Dec. 28 by BPD: capias pro fine-failure to show proof of financial responsibility. Released Dec. 29 after paying fine.

Lawrence Jamal Gaines, 34, of Augusta, Georgia, was arrested Dec. 28 by MFPD: capias pro fine-expired registration, capias pro fine-ran stop sign. Released Dec. 29 after paying fine.

Tony Ray Lerma, 45, of Johnson City was arrested Dec. 28 by GSPD: capias pro fine-ran stop sign. Released Dec. 31 after laying out a fine.

Mariana Lorraine Martinez, 18, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 28 by MFPD: public intoxication, failure to appear. Released Jan. 1, 2024, on personal recognizance.

David Dewayne Proctor, 55, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 28 by MFPD: no driver’s license, unregistered vehicle. Released Dec. 31 on $1,000 in bonds.

Michale Murray Rowe, 45, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 28 by BCSO: theft of property.

Scott Eric Smith, 45, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Dec. 28 by BCSO: motion to revoke probation-indecent exposure.

Janine Allison Westfall, 61, of Bertram was arrested Dec. 28 by GSPD: possession of a controlled substance. Released Dec. 29 on $7,500 bond.

Hunter Louis Burg, 27, of Llano was arrested Dec. 29 by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS): failure to appear-unlawful delivery of alcoholic liquor. Charges dropped on Jan. 1, 2024.

Jon Paul Coleman, 43, of Tow was arrested Dec. 29 by BCSO: criminal trespass of a habitat.

Courtney Gail Davidson, 19, of Bertram was arrested Dec. 29 by BCSO: bond revocation-resisting arrest/search/transport.

Robert Ettel, 44, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 29 by MFPD: assault by contact-family violence. Released Dec. 30 on $500 bond.

Austin Michael Liscum, 25, of Tow was arrested Dec. 29 by GSPD: failure to appear, public intoxication, disorderly conduct-abusive language, possession of a dangerous drug.

Steven Michael Liscum, 64, of Tow was arrested Dec. 29 by GSPD: possession of a dangerous drug. Released Dec. 31 on $5,000 bond.

Douglas Lynn McGuffey, 37, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 29 by BCSO: public intoxication. Released Jan. 2, 2024, on personal recognizance.

Domingo Angel Quintero, 50, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 29 by BCSO: motion to revoke probation-violation of bond/protective order, SRA-continuous violence against the family.

James Cooper Wilkerson, 32, of Kingsland was arrested Dec. 29 by the Llano County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO): detainer.

Zachary Winston Baptist, 39, of Huntington was arrested Dec. 30 by BPD: motion to revoke probation-accident involving an injury, motion to revoke probation-evading arrest/detention, bond revocation-possession of a controlled substance, failure to appear-driving while intoxicated.

William Walter Creeach, 41, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 30 by MFPD: possession of a controlled substance, tamper/fabricate physical evidence. Released Jan. 2, 2024, on $75,000 in bonds.

Stephanie Renee Haas, 41, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 30 by MFPD: possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. Released Jan. 2, 2024, on $50,000 in bonds.

Sidney Lynn La Forge, 52, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 30 by MFPD: possession of a controlled substance. Released Jan. 1, 2024, on $7,500 bond.

Tia Meschell, 34, of Lufkin was arrested Dec. 30 by MFPD: parole violation.

Roy Douglas Phillips, 39, of Kingsland was arrested Dec. 30 by GSPD: expired vessel registration, failure to appear. Released Dec. 31 on $2,000 in bonds.

Christopher Cody Simons, 32, of Bertram was arrested Dec. 30 by BCSO: aggravated assault of a date/family/household member, public intoxication.

Ricki Leigh Busby, 31, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Dec. 31 by GSPD: possession of a controlled substance. Released same day on $50,000 bond.

Jimmy Ray Lerma, 55, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 31 by MFPD: possession of a controlled substance, capias pro fine-failure to provide proof of financial responsibility.

Stephen Anthony Orlando, 40, of Angleton was arrested Dec. 31 by MFPD: driving while license is invalid, driving while intoxicated. Released Jan. 1, 2024, on $3,000 in bonds.

Emilio Tobar, 30, of Granite Shoals was arrested Dec. 31 by GSPD: driving while license is invalid, no seat belt-driver, speeding in a school zone, speeding 11-15 mph over legal limit. Released Jan. 2, 2024, on $3,771.80 in bonds.

