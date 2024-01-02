2024 Burnet County Livestock Show is Jan. 4-6

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The annual Burnet County Livestock Show at the fair and rodeo grounds in Burnet. File photo

The best in local livestock raised by youngsters will be on display at the 2024 Burnet County Livestock Show from Jan. 4-6 at the county fairgrounds, 1301 Houston Clinton Drive in Burnet. The show is free and open to the public.

Opening ceremonies and special awards presentations are at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 6, followed by the premium sale at 1 p.m. Awards will be handed out to Outstanding Senior, which is new this year, and the Top Breeder Award.

The fun begins when the barn opens at 8 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 4, for rabbit and ag mechanics check-in.

THURSDAY, JAN. 4

10 a.m. — poultry sift followed by poultry show and showmanship in Ring B

11 a.m. — rabbit show followed by rabbit showmanship, also in Ring B

Noon — swine arrive in the barn

12:30 p.m. — ag mechanics show

3 p.m. — dairy goat show followed by angora goat show, Boer goat show, and breeding sheep show, respectively in Ring A

FRIDAY, JAN. 5

8 a.m. — market goat show followed by lamb show in Ring A

noon to 5 p.m. — market swine show followed by breeding gilts in Ring A

5-5:30 p.m. — Future Feeders (not cattle or swine)

5:30 p.m. — steer show followed by heifer show in Ring A

SATURDAY, JAN. 6

11 a.m. — buyers lunch

12:30 p.m. — opening ceremonies, special awards presentations

1 p.m. — premium sale

Money from the sales are used by individual growers for scholarships or animal purchases and care.

editor@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.