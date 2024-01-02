2024 Burnet County Livestock Show is Jan. 4-6
The best in local livestock raised by youngsters will be on display at the 2024 Burnet County Livestock Show from Jan. 4-6 at the county fairgrounds, 1301 Houston Clinton Drive in Burnet. The show is free and open to the public.
Opening ceremonies and special awards presentations are at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 6, followed by the premium sale at 1 p.m. Awards will be handed out to Outstanding Senior, which is new this year, and the Top Breeder Award.
The fun begins when the barn opens at 8 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 4, for rabbit and ag mechanics check-in.
THURSDAY, JAN. 4
- 10 a.m. — poultry sift followed by poultry show and showmanship in Ring B
- 11 a.m. — rabbit show followed by rabbit showmanship, also in Ring B
- Noon — swine arrive in the barn
- 12:30 p.m. — ag mechanics show
- 3 p.m. — dairy goat show followed by angora goat show, Boer goat show, and breeding sheep show, respectively in Ring A
FRIDAY, JAN. 5
- 8 a.m. — market goat show followed by lamb show in Ring A
- noon to 5 p.m. — market swine show followed by breeding gilts in Ring A
- 5-5:30 p.m. — Future Feeders (not cattle or swine)
- 5:30 p.m. — steer show followed by heifer show in Ring A
SATURDAY, JAN. 6
- 11 a.m. — buyers lunch
- 12:30 p.m. — opening ceremonies, special awards presentations
- 1 p.m. — premium sale
Money from the sales are used by individual growers for scholarships or animal purchases and care.