Find a sober ride for New Year’s

The Texas Department of Transportation recently launched its “Drive Sober, No Regrets” holiday drunk driving prevention campaign to keep down the number of roadway deaths.

“Don’t turn your holiday event into a life-changing tragedy by drinking and driving,” TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams said in a media release. “A safe and sober ride should be at the top of your list when making plans with family and friends. If not, you risk your job, your life, and the lives of others. It’s just not worth it.”

TxDOT’s “Drive Sober. No Regrets” campaign includes PSAs on TV, radio, billboards, and online, and at bars, restaurants, and convenience stores statewide. The campaign runs in support of a heightened law enforcement period from Dec. 16-Jan. 1, when more officers are on the road looking for drunk drivers.

Last year, drunk driving claimed the lives of 1,246 people. In the 32 days starting Dec. 1, 2022, intoxication-related crashes resulted in 108 deaths and 229 serious injuries across the state of Texas.

“Drunk driving crashes are completely preventable, yet they can cause physical, emotional, and financial consequences that last for years,” Williams said. “If you drink any amount of alcohol this holiday season, never get behind the wheel.”

TxDOT safety suggestions include designating a sober driver, using a rideshare service or taxi, staying put, calling a friend or family member, or using public transportation to ensure you get home safely.

To remind Texans about the serious consequences of drunk driving and to always find a sober ride, TxDOT is setting up a mobile video exhibit in cities across the state that will feature powerful video testimonials from people who have dealt firsthand with the consequences of drunk driving, either as an offender or survivor. These stories and tips on finding a sober ride are also online.

