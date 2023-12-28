Gospel music, dinner, and auction benefit Highland Lakes Crisis Network

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Levites gospel group will be back on Jan. 18, 2024, after their successful performance at the Highland Lakes Crisis Network's 2023 fundraiser. Courtesy photo

Mark your calendars for 6 p.m. Jan. 18, 2024, for the Highland Lakes Crisis Network’s third annual fundraiser benefiting children in crisis and transformational living. The event, which includes dinner, a presentation, and an auction, will be held at Lakeside Pavilion, 305 Buena Vista Drive in Marble Falls. Dress is business casual.

“This will be a beautiful night of fellowship, inspiration, and celebration of what God is doing in the Highland Lakes,” said Executive Director Kevin Naumann. “It will be a simple celebration of what God has done, a look toward the next year, and worship.”

The Levites gospel group returns to entertain after last year’s popular performance.

Tickets and sponsorships are available online.

The Highland Lakes Crisis Network connects local churches and mobilizes people and resources for community service, including responding to natural disasters. The primary focus is on ending generational poverty by providing for the needs of vulnerable families, women, and children.

“We direct our efforts to help ‘mobilize the Kingdom’ in many ways, including initiatives to help to solve childhood homelessness, strengthening family preservation to reduce the number of families with (Child Protective Services) intervention, preparedness for disaster situations, and much more,” according to the HLCN website. “Your support of this night will directly benefit our HLCN initiatives.”

