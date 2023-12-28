Llano County 4-H Livestock Show Jan. 2-6

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A proud entry in the 2022 Llano County Livestock Show. The 2024 show is Jan. 2-6 at the John L. Kuykendall Event Center and Arena. Courtesy photo

Members of the Llano County 4-H are busy setting up for the Llano County Livestock Show which gets underway on Tuesday, Jan. 2. The free public event ends on Auction Day on Saturday, Jan. 6. All events are at the John L. Kuykendall Event Center, 2200 W. RR 152.

Livestock show times begin with lambs at 1 p.m. on Jan. 2, followed by goats.

The Shining Star special needs lamb show is set for 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 2.

Show time for cattle begins at 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 3 with heifers, followed by steers.

On Jan. 4, market hogs show at 8 a.m. followed immediately by gilts.

The Little Britches Show for youth younger than first grade follows the gilt show.

Also on Thursday, Jan. 4, is the Art, Craft, and Food Show, which is open to the public for viewing and item sales from 4-6 p.m. on Jan. 4. Purchased items must be picked up by 6 p.m. the same day.

Friday, Jan. 5 is a big day for birds and rabbits. Turkeys go on show at 8:30 p.m., followed by cockerels and pullets. Rabbits are scheduled for 1 p.m. Friday.

Don’t miss the Llano County 4-H stock show barbecue from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Jan. 5. Plates are $15 each whether purchased to-go or for dine-in at the JLK Events Center. All proceeds benefit the Llano 4-H. Plates include pork loin, barbecue chicken, sausage, potato salad, beans, bread, tea, and dessert.

The grand finale begins at 6 p.m. with the auction. The money that young exhibitors receive for their livestock projects goes toward future college expenses or animals.

