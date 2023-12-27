Marble Falls ISD honors students, staff for recent work

Colt Elementary School students Juli Coreas and Evan Kaspar with the Marble Falls ISD board. The two students recently received the Superintendent's Award. Courtesy photos

The Marble Falls school district recently recognized three students and three staff members for their achievements and dedication.

According to a Dec. 21 media release, the honored students are: Marble Falls High School student Kambell Stewart with FFA sponsor Jessica Furguson.

Kambell Stewart, a senior FFA member, who etched her name into Marble Falls Independent School District history through her outstanding performance during the Leadership Development Event contest season. Stewart not only advanced out of the district and area levels to state competition, she also excelled, securing second place in state for Job Interview and seventh place for Senior Creed. Her achievements mark a significant milestone for the district’s FFA.

Juli Coreas and Evan Kaspar of Colt Elementary School, who received the Superintendent’s Award. Teachers and peers commend Juli for her determination, kindness, and maturity. Evan is described as being kindhearted and leading by example. Both are Safety Patrol members and 212 Colt ambassadors.

Honored staff are: Colt Elementary School art teacher Sara Tinker (second from right) with Principal Melissa Fletcher, Superintendent Dr. Jeff Gasaway, and Assistant Principal Kathy Payson.

Colt Elementary art teacher Sara Tinker, who received the Going the Extra Mile Award. Colleagues praise Tinker for her dedication to students and their learning as she continuously seeks new strategies to engage kids and create a rewarding experience for each of them. Superintendent Dr. Jeff Gasaway with speech language pathologist Jenni Mattox.

Jenni Mattox, who was given the Spotlight on Excellence Award. As a speech language pathologist, Mattox goes above and beyond to help students on the district’s seven campuses. She extends her support to teachers, guiding them even if their students are not on her caseload. Outside of school, Mattox coaches team sports. Marble Falls Middle School’s Shannon Gage (center) with Superintendent Dr. Jeff Gasaway and Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Yarda Leflet.

Marble Falls Middle School’s Shannon Gage, who was awarded the Spotlight on Engagement. Colleagues and administrators commend Gage for her growth mindset, commitment to student success, and innovative teaching methods. She’s dedicated to building lessons that inspire and engage all learners and pushes students toward daily class goals and an understanding that they can achieve mastery. Her application of instructional techniques, such as those offered by renowned mathematics educator Peter Liljedahl, has resulted in her students scoring among the highest in the district.

Marble Falls ISD Superintendent Dr. Jeff Gasaway expressed his deep admiration for the accomplishments of the above students and staff in the media release.

“These individuals embody the very essence of Marble Falls ISD, creating an atmosphere characterized by excellence, engagement, and innovation,” he stated. “In every facet of their daily activities, we witness them bring to life the district’s vision: to love and inspire others. Their remarkable dedication and achievements stand as a shining example for all of us to emulate. We are privileged to have them as integral members of our school community, setting a standard that inspires us all.”

